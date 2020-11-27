The Journal Gazette
 
    Friday, November 27, 2020 1:00 am

    High School Football Picks: State finals

    Mark Jaworski and Josh Patterson both went 2-0 in semistate picks last week with Vicky Jacobsen going 1-1. Vicky leads the overall race at 179-42 followed by Mark (175-46) and Josh (172-49).

    State Finals

    At Lucas Oil Stadium

    Today

    CLASS 2A

    Bishop Luers vs. Western Boone

    Saturday

    CLASS A

    South Adams vs. Covenant Christian

    Vicky's picks

    Western Boone

    South Adams

    Mark's picks

    Bishop Luers

    South Adams

    Josh's pcks

    Western Boone

    South Adams

