High School Football Picks: State finals

Mark Jaworski and Josh Patterson both went 2-0 in semistate picks last week with Vicky Jacobsen going 1-1. Vicky leads the overall race at 179-42 followed by Mark (175-46) and Josh (172-49).

State Finals

At Lucas Oil Stadium

Today

CLASS 2A

Bishop Luers vs. Western Boone

Saturday

CLASS A

South Adams vs. Covenant Christian

Vicky's picks

Western Boone

South Adams

Mark's picks

Bishop Luers

South Adams

Josh's pcks

Western Boone

South Adams