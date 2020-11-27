Friday, November 27, 2020 1:00 am
High School Football Picks: State finals
Mark Jaworski and Josh Patterson both went 2-0 in semistate picks last week with Vicky Jacobsen going 1-1. Vicky leads the overall race at 179-42 followed by Mark (175-46) and Josh (172-49).
State Finals
At Lucas Oil Stadium
Today
CLASS 2A
Bishop Luers vs. Western Boone
Saturday
CLASS A
South Adams vs. Covenant Christian
Vicky's picks
Western Boone
South Adams
Mark's picks
Bishop Luers
South Adams
Josh's pcks
Western Boone
South Adams
