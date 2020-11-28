INDIANAPOLIS – Bishop Luers junior wide receiver Brody Glenn looked off into the distance as he answered questions about the Knights' 36-35 loss to Western Boone in the Class 2A state tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium on Friday.

“It hurts, a lot. We thought we had it, the whole game. It slipped away from our fingers,” Glenn said, his voice catching. “It just hurts, it hurts because we tried our hardest. No one – we didn't have a lot of believers in us, that we would make it this far. I don't know, it just doesn't feel great.”

It would've been hard to tell from his despondent comments, but Glenn had just put up one of the best performances of his career. It's just that his 170 receiving yards and touchdown weren't quite enough to bring home the 12th state championship in program history.

The Knights (8-7) struck like lightning again and again in Friday's title game. Junior quarterback Carson Clark completed 17 of 21 pass attempts for 303 yards and three touchdowns, one to Glenn and the two others to Krashaun Menson.

Running back Ramon Anderson scored the other two. Of those five scoring drives, four took less than two minutes.

Western Boone (11-4) also had five touchdown drives, but four took at least five minutes.

Senior running back Robby Taylor set a state finals record with 43 carries, and he gained 210 yards and scored two touchdowns. Running back Luke Marsh and quarterback Elliott Young each ran in one touchdown, and Young's pass to Connor Garrity accounted for the first touchdown of the game.

That difference in approach meant that Western Boone held the ball for 31:41, while Bishop Luers' time of possession was 16:19, even though the two teams had very similar numbers in terms of total offense (417 yards for the Stars, 378 for the Knights).

“I like to think that our pace that we play with on offense, it might take a toll early in the game on our defense, because we do have some two-way players. But ultimately, what we've seen this postseason is that we usually wear teams down,” coach Kyle Lindsay said. “And to Western Boone's credit, they seemed to get stronger in that second half. They had just enough left in the tank there in the last three-plus minutes to pull out the victory.”

