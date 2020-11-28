Knights come up short of crown

INDIANAPOLIS – Three and a half heartbreaking minutes separated the Bishop Luers Knights from their 12th state title.

The Knights took a nine-point lead over Western Boone with 3:38 to play in the Class 2A state championship game when junior quarterback Carson Clark found junior Krashaun Menson in the back of the end zone for a 7-yard touchdown.

It was hard to imagine then that just a few minutes later Western Boone would come away with a 36-35 victory and its third straight state title.

“I think we're still – we're not in shock, but it's still kind of surreal,” Bishop Luers coach Kyle Lindsay said in the tunnel at Lucas Oil Stadium after the awards ceremony.

The Stars (11-4) had eaten up the clock on just about every previous possession, but Western Boone began its late comeback by making its way down the field in a hurry before senior running back Robby Taylor scored on a 1-yard carry with just under two minutes remaining.

The Bishop Luers offense stalled on its next possession, and the Knights (8-7) went to punt with about 40 seconds left. Western Boone's Josiah Smith signaled for a fair catch, but a Luers player crashed into him, and the penalty moved the Stars up 15 yards to their own 46-yard line.

Western Boone quarterback Elliott Young completed three passes to get the Stars within field-goal territory. And with 11 seconds on the clock, Smith lined up for a 38-yard field goal attempt, which he made to put the Stars ahead 36-35.

Luers sophomore Da'Von Doughty returned the ensuing kickoff 33 yards before the Knights' unlikely run at a state title was thwarted.

Western Boone was just as fearsome as advertised on the opening drive, as the Stars went to Taylor repeatedly. The Stars took the lead on a 6-yard pass from Elliott Young to Connor Garrity, who made the catch despite a defensive pass interference call.

The Knights tied it at 7 on an 11-yard pass from Clark to Brody Glenn, ending a drive that took only 1:48.

The Stars were just as relentless on their second drive and Taylor capped it with a 3-yard carry for a touchdown at 9:04 in the second quarter, though the extra point was wide for only a 13-7 lead.

When the Knights got the ball back, Luers overcame a fourth-down play before senior Ramon Anderson scored on a 16-yard run, avoiding a would-be tackler with a neat evasive move as the Knights went up 14-13.

The momentum further swung in the Knights' favor on the kick off. Sophomore Brayden McInturf forced a Western Boone fumble and Tru Wallace recovered it. The Knights advanced to the 31-yard line on an 11-yard pass from Clark to Antwian Lake, and Clark threw a 31-yard touchdown pass to Menson. At least four defenders got a hand on Menson during the play, but none could bring him down, and he put the Knights ahead 21-13 with 5:25 left in the half.

A Taylor touchdown cut the Luers lead to 21-19 in the third quarter, though the two-point conversion failed.

Luers' Clark and Glenn provided one of their many highlights on the day with a 72-yard pass on the next drive.

Though it looked like Glenn might have crossed the goal line, the refs marked him a yard short. Anderson took the ball into the end zone on the next play to go up 28-19.

The Stars' offense scored once more on a 10-yard rush by senior running back Luke Marsh with 8:34 left in the final quarter.

The Knights responded with Clark's touchdown pass to Menson.

