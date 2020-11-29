Carroll gives coach 300th win

Jalen Jackson didn't want his coach stuck on 299. The junior guard poured in 33 points and grabbed 10 rebounds as Carroll overcame a nine-point halftime deficit to knock off Penn 73-63 and give Chargers coach Marty Beasley his 300th coaching victory.

Ryan Preston added 13 points and 10 boards for Carroll (2-0), which used a 27-13 third-quarter advantage at home to push ahead 48-43 with eight minutes remaining. Caleb Applegate led three in double figures for the Kingsmen (0-1) with 18.

SNIDER 80, MERRILLVILLE 73: At Snider, Aidan Lambert and Karson Jenkins posted matching 26-point efforts as the Panthers won on Kilmer Court in the season opener for both squads.

BLACKFORD 79, BLUFFTON 66: In Bluffton, Hayden Nern scored a game-high 36 points for the hosts, but the Bruins got 34 points from Luke Brown, who moved into a tie for 34th place on the Indiana high school boys career points list. Bluffton fell to 1-1.

WARSAW 50, COLUMBIA CITY 45: In Warsaw, the Tigers trailed by as many as nine in the first half before rallying. Ben Bergen and Judah Simfukwe scored 12 apiece for Warsaw (2-0). Columbia City (1-1) saw Jaxon Crawford net a game-high 18.

CENTRAL NOBLE 65, CANTERBURY 46: In Albion, the Cougars posted a 21-5 third-quarter edge to take control. Connor Essegian scored 30 and Sawyer Yoder added 18 for Central Noble (1-0). Will Shank led Canterbury (0-1) with 22.

NORTHWOOD 53, CONCORDIA 50: In Nappanee, the host Panthers closed out the final 63 seconds with a 6-of-6 performance from the foul line. Concordia fell to 0-1.

LEO 66, SOUTH SIDE 56: At South Side, Blake Davison (30 points, 11 rebounds) and Zack Troyer (14 points, 10 rebounds) led the way as the Lions (1-0) won their season opener. Ashton Johnson scored 24 and Austin Jordan added 17 for the Archers (0-1).

Girls

CENTRAL NOBLE 83, WHITKO 12: In South Whitley, Meghan Kiebel scored a career-high 24 points and Madi Vice added 23 as the Cougars (2-0) jumped ahead 35-5 at halftime.

GARRETT 69, PRAIRIE HEIGHTS 00: In LaGrange, the Railroaders maintained their position atop the Northeast Corner Conference standings in easy fashion. Junior Nataley Armstrong dished out 13 assists for Garrett (7-0, 2-0 NECC) to move atop the school's career assists leader board with 294.

Bailey Kelham finished with 31 for the Railroaders. Morgan Ostrowski pulled down 12 rebounds.

LAKELAND 51, LEO 44: In LaGrange, the Lakers won the second half 33-18 as Bailey Hartsough scored 16 of her 20 points after halftime. The Lions dropped their fifth straight contest to fall to 2-7.

PENN 67, CARROLL 58: At Carroll, the Kingsmen put four players in double figures to stay perfect (6-0), led by Jada Patton and Grace Adams' 17 points apiece. Kayla Gibbs led Carroll (3-2) with 12.

FISHERS 52, WARSAW 44: In Fishers, the host Tigers outscored the Tigers of Kosciusko County 26-17 through the first two quarters. Warsaw (4-2) lost its second straight, while Class 4A No. 8 Fishers now stands at 7-1.

WAWASEE 42, WESTVIEW 17: In Topeka, Kennedy White of Wawasee scored 10 points, and Becca Smith added 11 rebounds.