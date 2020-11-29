Sunday, November 29, 2020 1:00 am
High schools
Carroll gives coach 300th win
Journal Gazette
Jalen Jackson didn't want his coach stuck on 299. The junior guard poured in 33 points and grabbed 10 rebounds as Carroll overcame a nine-point halftime deficit to knock off Penn 73-63 and give Chargers coach Marty Beasley his 300th coaching victory.
Ryan Preston added 13 points and 10 boards for Carroll (2-0), which used a 27-13 third-quarter advantage at home to push ahead 48-43 with eight minutes remaining. Caleb Applegate led three in double figures for the Kingsmen (0-1) with 18.
SNIDER 80, MERRILLVILLE 73: At Snider, Aidan Lambert and Karson Jenkins posted matching 26-point efforts as the Panthers won on Kilmer Court in the season opener for both squads.
BLACKFORD 79, BLUFFTON 66: In Bluffton, Hayden Nern scored a game-high 36 points for the hosts, but the Bruins got 34 points from Luke Brown, who moved into a tie for 34th place on the Indiana high school boys career points list. Bluffton fell to 1-1.
WARSAW 50, COLUMBIA CITY 45: In Warsaw, the Tigers trailed by as many as nine in the first half before rallying. Ben Bergen and Judah Simfukwe scored 12 apiece for Warsaw (2-0). Columbia City (1-1) saw Jaxon Crawford net a game-high 18.
CENTRAL NOBLE 65, CANTERBURY 46: In Albion, the Cougars posted a 21-5 third-quarter edge to take control. Connor Essegian scored 30 and Sawyer Yoder added 18 for Central Noble (1-0). Will Shank led Canterbury (0-1) with 22.
NORTHWOOD 53, CONCORDIA 50: In Nappanee, the host Panthers closed out the final 63 seconds with a 6-of-6 performance from the foul line. Concordia fell to 0-1.
LEO 66, SOUTH SIDE 56: At South Side, Blake Davison (30 points, 11 rebounds) and Zack Troyer (14 points, 10 rebounds) led the way as the Lions (1-0) won their season opener. Ashton Johnson scored 24 and Austin Jordan added 17 for the Archers (0-1).
Girls
CENTRAL NOBLE 83, WHITKO 12: In South Whitley, Meghan Kiebel scored a career-high 24 points and Madi Vice added 23 as the Cougars (2-0) jumped ahead 35-5 at halftime.
GARRETT 69, PRAIRIE HEIGHTS 00: In LaGrange, the Railroaders maintained their position atop the Northeast Corner Conference standings in easy fashion. Junior Nataley Armstrong dished out 13 assists for Garrett (7-0, 2-0 NECC) to move atop the school's career assists leader board with 294.
Bailey Kelham finished with 31 for the Railroaders. Morgan Ostrowski pulled down 12 rebounds.
LAKELAND 51, LEO 44: In LaGrange, the Lakers won the second half 33-18 as Bailey Hartsough scored 16 of her 20 points after halftime. The Lions dropped their fifth straight contest to fall to 2-7.
PENN 67, CARROLL 58: At Carroll, the Kingsmen put four players in double figures to stay perfect (6-0), led by Jada Patton and Grace Adams' 17 points apiece. Kayla Gibbs led Carroll (3-2) with 12.
FISHERS 52, WARSAW 44: In Fishers, the host Tigers outscored the Tigers of Kosciusko County 26-17 through the first two quarters. Warsaw (4-2) lost its second straight, while Class 4A No. 8 Fishers now stands at 7-1.
WAWASEE 42, WESTVIEW 17: In Topeka, Kennedy White of Wawasee scored 10 points, and Becca Smith added 11 rebounds.
