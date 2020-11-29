Sunday, November 29, 2020 7:00 am
Saturday Indiana high-school basketball scores
Associated Press
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Beech Grove 82, New Palestine 55
Blackford 79, Bluffton 66
Bloomfield 52, Owen Valley 49
Borden 69, Shoals 63
Bowman Academy 67, Calumet 63
Cambridge City 61, Union City 52
Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 73, Penn 63
Cass 75, Southwood 51
Center Grove 73, Franklin Central 64
Columbus North 68, Seymour 34
Delta 43, Connersville 32
Edinburgh 51, Indian Creek 50
Frankfort 56, Clinton Prairie 52
Ft. Wayne Snider 80, Merrillville 73
Greenwood 54, Greenwood Christian 35
Guerin Catholic 80, Indpls Ritter 62
Heritage Hills 56, N. Harrison 38
Indpls Cathedral 80, Cin. Woodward, Ohio 67
Indpls Pike 84, Hamilton Southeastern 73
Lafayette Jefferson 105, Indpls Metro 54
Lake Central 55, S. Bend Washington 47
Leo 66, Ft. Wayne South 56
Liberty Christian 72, Alexandria 56
Madison-Grant 65, Wabash 31
Michigan City 111, Michigan City Marquette 65
Morristown 69, Southwestern (Shelby) 54
Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 83, Hamilton Hts. 78
N. Judson 71, W. Central 36
N. Posey 53, Pike Central 42
New Albany 61, Bloomington South 36
New Prairie 60, Plymouth 48
Noblesville 72, Columbus East 68
NorthWood 53, Ft. Wayne Concordia 50
Northeastern 64, Monroe Central 41
Northridge 66, Westview 59
Oak Hill 51, Manchester 48
Plainfield 66, Cascade 34
Prairie Hts. 67, Garrett 50
Purdue Polytechnic 98, Union (Modoc) 42
S. Spencer 73, Terre Haute South 60
Shakamak 69, Vincennes Rivet 42
Triton Central 42, Shelbyville 41
University 56, Indpls Shortridge 50
Waldron 53, Knightstown 32
Warsaw 50, Columbia City 45
Wawasee 61, Angola 45
Western 75, Rossville 65, OT
Zionsville 49, Indpls Ben Davis 36
Hauser Classic
Evansville Christian 63, Hauser 44
Evansville Christian 80, Bloomington Lighthouse 35
Hauser 61, Bloomington Lighthouse 45
Linton Classic
Linton 65, Parke Heritage 56
Linton 68, N. Knox 51
Parke Heritage 60, N. Knox 53
Loughmiller Classic
3rd Place
Ev. Day 73, Trinity Lutheran 72
Championship
Loogootee 52, Rock Creek Academy 33
First Round
Loogootee 85, Ev. Day 76
Semifinal
Rock Creek Academy 70, Trinity Lutheran 58
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Adams Central 66, Southern Wells 31
Alexandria 70, Daleville 42
Anderson 65, Kokomo 38
Blue River 71, Blackford 42
Brownsburg 43, Bedford N. Lawrence 42
Cascade 75, Attica 23
Central Noble 83, Whitko 12
Columbus East 50, Mooresville 45
Corydon 70, Clarksville 33
Culver Academy 57, LaVille 23
E. Central 45, Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 35
Eastern Hancock 56, Wapahani 50
Elwood 64, Wes-Del 35
Fishers 52, Warsaw 44
Franklin Co. 63, Edinburgh 62, OT
Garrett 69, Prairie Hts. 24
Hammond Noll 65, Gary West 20
Hauser 59, Rising Sun 54
Heritage 61, Ft. Wayne North 35
Indian Creek 57, Madison 52
Indpls Ritter 55, Indpls Lutheran 43
Indpls Riverside 52, Eminence 36
Indpls Roncalli 45, Center Grove 32
Jennings Co. 58, Rushville 44
Knox 64, Kankakee Valley 41
Lakeland 51, Leo 44
Lanesville 62, Perry Central 20
Manchester 46, Oak Hill 32
New Palestine 53, Whiteland 47
New Washington 87, Milan 39
Penn 67, Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 58
Portage 69, LaCrosse 27
Purdue Polytechnic 65, Union (Modoc) 42
S. Bend Adams 52, Morgan Twp. 47
Switzerland Co. 58, Knightstown 16
Terre Haute South 56, Indpls Attucks 48
Trinity Lutheran 56, Southwestern (Shelby) 51
Union Co. 44, Lawrenceburg 33
Waldron 51, Greenwood Christian 48
Wawasee 42, Westview 17
Westville 51, W. Central 28
Winamac 44, N. Miami 32
Lawrence North Classic
Columbus North 52, Castle 45
Crown Point 43, Castle 42
Crown Point 78, Lawrence North 75, OT
Lawrence North 60, Columbus North 38
Northern Lakes-Northeast Corner Classic
Northridge 54, Fairfield 45
