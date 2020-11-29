The Journal Gazette
 
    Sunday, November 29, 2020 7:00 am

    Saturday Indiana high-school basketball scores

    Associated Press

     

    BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

    Beech Grove 82, New Palestine 55

    Blackford 79, Bluffton 66

    Bloomfield 52, Owen Valley 49

    Borden 69, Shoals 63

    Bowman Academy 67, Calumet 63

    Cambridge City 61, Union City 52

    Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 73, Penn 63

    Cass 75, Southwood 51

    Center Grove 73, Franklin Central 64

    Columbus North 68, Seymour 34

    Delta 43, Connersville 32

    Edinburgh 51, Indian Creek 50

    Frankfort 56, Clinton Prairie 52

    Ft. Wayne Snider 80, Merrillville 73

    Greenwood 54, Greenwood Christian 35

    Guerin Catholic 80, Indpls Ritter 62

    Heritage Hills 56, N. Harrison 38

    Indpls Cathedral 80, Cin. Woodward, Ohio 67

    Indpls Pike 84, Hamilton Southeastern 73

    Lafayette Jefferson 105, Indpls Metro 54

    Lake Central 55, S. Bend Washington 47

    Leo 66, Ft. Wayne South 56

    Liberty Christian 72, Alexandria 56

    Madison-Grant 65, Wabash 31

    Michigan City 111, Michigan City Marquette 65

    Morristown 69, Southwestern (Shelby) 54

    Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 83, Hamilton Hts. 78

    N. Judson 71, W. Central 36

    N. Posey 53, Pike Central 42

    New Albany 61, Bloomington South 36

    New Prairie 60, Plymouth 48

    Noblesville 72, Columbus East 68

    NorthWood 53, Ft. Wayne Concordia 50

    Northeastern 64, Monroe Central 41

    Northridge 66, Westview 59

    Oak Hill 51, Manchester 48

    Plainfield 66, Cascade 34

    Prairie Hts. 67, Garrett 50

    Purdue Polytechnic 98, Union (Modoc) 42

    S. Spencer 73, Terre Haute South 60

    Shakamak 69, Vincennes Rivet 42

    Triton Central 42, Shelbyville 41

    University 56, Indpls Shortridge 50

    Waldron 53, Knightstown 32

    Warsaw 50, Columbia City 45

    Wawasee 61, Angola 45

    Western 75, Rossville 65, OT

    Zionsville 49, Indpls Ben Davis 36

    Hauser Classic

    Evansville Christian 63, Hauser 44

    Evansville Christian 80, Bloomington Lighthouse 35

    Hauser 61, Bloomington Lighthouse 45

    Linton Classic

    Linton 65, Parke Heritage 56

    Linton 68, N. Knox 51

    Parke Heritage 60, N. Knox 53

    Loughmiller Classic

    3rd Place

    Ev. Day 73, Trinity Lutheran 72

    Championship

    Loogootee 52, Rock Creek Academy 33

    First Round

    Loogootee 85, Ev. Day 76

    Semifinal

    Rock Creek Academy 70, Trinity Lutheran 58

    GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

    Adams Central 66, Southern Wells 31

    Alexandria 70, Daleville 42

    Anderson 65, Kokomo 38

    Blue River 71, Blackford 42

    Brownsburg 43, Bedford N. Lawrence 42

    Cascade 75, Attica 23

    Central Noble 83, Whitko 12

    Columbus East 50, Mooresville 45

    Corydon 70, Clarksville 33

    Culver Academy 57, LaVille 23

    E. Central 45, Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 35

    Eastern Hancock 56, Wapahani 50

    Elwood 64, Wes-Del 35

    Fishers 52, Warsaw 44

    Franklin Co. 63, Edinburgh 62, OT

    Garrett 69, Prairie Hts. 24

    Hammond Noll 65, Gary West 20

    Hauser 59, Rising Sun 54

    Heritage 61, Ft. Wayne North 35

    Indian Creek 57, Madison 52

    Indpls Ritter 55, Indpls Lutheran 43

    Indpls Riverside 52, Eminence 36

    Indpls Roncalli 45, Center Grove 32

    Jennings Co. 58, Rushville 44

    Knox 64, Kankakee Valley 41

    Lakeland 51, Leo 44

    Lanesville 62, Perry Central 20

    Manchester 46, Oak Hill 32

    New Palestine 53, Whiteland 47

    New Washington 87, Milan 39

    Penn 67, Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 58

    Portage 69, LaCrosse 27

    Purdue Polytechnic 65, Union (Modoc) 42

    S. Bend Adams 52, Morgan Twp. 47

    Switzerland Co. 58, Knightstown 16

    Terre Haute South 56, Indpls Attucks 48

    Trinity Lutheran 56, Southwestern (Shelby) 51

    Union Co. 44, Lawrenceburg 33

    Waldron 51, Greenwood Christian 48

    Wawasee 42, Westview 17

    Westville 51, W. Central 28

    Winamac 44, N. Miami 32

    Lawrence North Classic

    Columbus North 52, Castle 45

    Crown Point 43, Castle 42

    Crown Point 78, Lawrence North 75, OT

    Lawrence North 60, Columbus North 38

    Northern Lakes-Northeast Corner Classic

    Northridge 54, Fairfield 45

     

