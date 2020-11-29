South Adams lived, died by aggressive, gutsy calls

INDIANAPOLIS – Aggressive calls had tended to go well for South Adams – until late in its 41-40 loss to Covenant Christian during the Class A state championship game Saturday.

After falling behind against Lafayette Central Catholic in the first quarter of the semistate championship, the Starfires decided to go for it on fourth and 8 on the 40-yard line. They were rewarded with a 40-yard touchdown pass from senior quarterback James Arnold to senior Nick Miller, and a lead they did not relinquish.

Toward the end of the first half of Saturday's game at Lucas Oil Stadium, the Starfires were trailing 24-6 and had once again failed to convert on third down. The Starfires lined up to punt on fourth and 4 on their own 26, but when he got the snap, junior Trey Schoch (who is both the punter and a wide receiver) instead ran toward the South Adams sideline, gaining seven yards and securing the first down. South Adams could not secure another first down on that drive and eventually punted (for real, this time), but it was one of just a few highlights from the first half as the Starfires fell behind 27-6.

So when the Starfires did battle their way back in the fourth quarter, and senior running back Christian Summersett scored on a 2-yard carry that cut Covenant Christian's lead to 41-40 with exactly 90 seconds left to play, coach Grant Moser didn't feel like it was much of a question of what to do next.

Even before the game, he had discussed this type of scenario with his team, and they had already decided that they would be aggressive and go for the 2-point conversion instead of settling for a point-after to tie.

Arnold pitched the ball to Summersett as the running back ran to his right, but there was no clear gap as the senior running back turned to the end zone. He appeared to be aiming to cross the goal line close to where he did on his touchdown carry, but this time he was met by one defender around the 2, and four more Warriors swarmed to push Summersett back.

That was the final scoring opportunity for either team, and Covenant Christian, which was playing in its first state title game just as South Adams was, won.

“We talked about it with James and Summersett, and Summersett said, 'Give me the ball, and I'll get in there.' His legs were churning, but there were obviously just too many guys (that) flew to him,” Moser said. “We did the exact same thing again, give the senior captains a chance to punch it in for the win.”

