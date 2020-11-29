Starfires' late 2-point try short

INDIANAPOLIS – South Adams could not wait to score its first points in a football state championship game.

Just 11 seconds into the Class A title game against Covenant Christian at Lucas Oil Stadium, on the first play from scrimmage, senior quarterback James Arnold launched a pass to junior Aiden Wanner, who caught the ball around midfield, just beyond a defender, and broke away for a 79-yard touchdown. The point-after attempt clanged off the upright, and the Starfires had a 6-0 lead Saturday.

That was both the longest pass play and the longest touchdown pass in Class A title game history. For South Adams, it was just the first thrill in at least three cycles of elation followed by disappointment.

The Starfires fell behind by three touchdowns and came all the way back before Covenant Christian halted the Starfires' 2-point conversion attempt with 90 seconds remaining and came away with the 41-40 victory.

“I think it says a lot about the character of the team. We went into halftime, and coach (Grant) Moser, he kind of just reminded us of who we were, how fast we could score points, that no lead is safe against us,” said Arnold, who threw for a career-high 480 yards and three touchdowns and was honored as the Mental Attitude Award winner.

After South Adams took its 6-0 lead, Warriors senior quarterback Austin Frazier hit senior wide receiver B.J. Lomax with an 18-yard touchdown pass to make it 7-6 at 7:12 of the first quarter. The Starfires turned the ball over on downs on the following drive to set up a Micah Wilson touchdown run for a 14-6 Covenant Christian lead.

The trouble continued to snowball for the Starfires. Covenant Christian led 27-6 at halftime after a couple field goals and a 52-yard Frazier touchdown pass to Tony Flatt.

But the Starfires looked completely different when they emerged from the locker room. They forced Covenant Christian to punt on its first possession of the half, and Arnold connected on a 44-yard touchdown pass to Drew Stutzman to cut the Warriors' lead to 27-13.

The Starfires opened the final quarter with an 80-yard drive that concluded with a 34-yard touchdown pass to Trey Schoch to make it 27-20.

On Covenant Christian's next play from scrimmage, Alex Gorney intercepted Frazier and returned the ball 36 yards before being tackled at the 1-yard line. Senior Nick Miller needed two tries but finished the job with a 1-yard carry to tie it at 27 with 9:59 to play.

Moments later, the Starfires tackled Frazier, who tossed up the ball as he was being taken to the ground. The ball flew into Brayden Gilbert's open hands, and he returned it to the 10-yard line. Christian Summersett then scored on a 3-yard carry to give the Starfires at 34-27 lead.

“We didn't change that much, personnel-wise or (with) adjustments on defense. We just started playing better,” Moser said. “Austin Gorney, Nick Miller and Brayden (Gilbert) started to contain the running back (Wilson) so much more. Our defensive backs started making plays.”

But with under 7 minutes to play, Flatt forced and then recovered a Starfires fumble to set up a 34-yard pass from Frazier to Adrian Terry that tied the game once more at 34.

On the next Covenant Christian possession, Wilson, who finished the game with an eye-popping 236 rushing yards, reeled off his longest of the game for 47 yards, and Gage Coffey followed with a 34-yard touchdown run to go up 41-34.

With the game on the line, Arnold heaved the ball to Schoch, who somehow reached in front of the two defenders surrounding him and ran all the way to the 2-yard line for a 72-yard gain. Summersett punched in the ball to close the gap to 41-40, and the Starfires decided to go for two. Summersett got the ball again on the 2-point conversion, but was brought down short of the goal line with 1:30 to play and South Adams couldn't get the ball back.

