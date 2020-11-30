The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Subscribe
  • Jobs
  • Cars
  • Homes
  • Events
  • Classifieds
  • Shopping
  • Celebrations
  • Obituaries
    •  
    Weather
    Monday, November 30, 2020 1:00 am

    High School Basketball

    BOYS Preseason All-Northeast Indiana

    Journal Gazette

    Zane Burke, Blackhawk Christian

    Grade: Senior

    Position: Guard

    Height: 6-2

    Statistics: 17.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 

    Of note: 2020 IBCA Underclass All-State honorable mention

    Blake Davison, Leo

    Grade: Senior

    Position: Guard

    Height: 6-1

    Statistics: 17.5 points, 5.1 rebounds

    Of note: One of two returning first-team All-NE8 selections for the Lions

    Connor Essegian, Central Noble

    Grade: Junior

    Position: SG, SF

    Height: 6-4

    Statistics: 24 points, 7.9 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 2.2 steals

    Of note: Became a career 1,000-point scorer as a sophomore

    Caleb Furst, Blackhawk Christian

    Grade: Senior 

    Position: Forward

    Height: 6-10

    Statistics: 21.7 points, 14.2 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 2.0 blocks 

    Of note: Strong Indiana Mr. Basketball candidate

    Luke Goode, Homestead

    Grade: Senior

    Position: SG

    Height: 6-7

    Statistics: 17.6 points, 7.2 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.2 steals

    Of note: Recently signed to play at Illinois

    Landen Jordan, Churubusco

    Grade: Senior

    Position: Forward

    Height: 6-8

    Statistics: 15.6 points, 12.1 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 2.5 blocks

    Of note: Underclass Small School All-State honoree

    Thomas Latham, New Haven

    Grade: Senior

    Position: Forward

    Height: 6-3 

    Statistics: 14.6 points, 8.3 rebounds, 1.9 assists

    Of note: All-NE8 first-team selection

    Fletcher Loyer, Homestead

    Grade: Junior 

    Position: Guard

    Height: 6-3

    Statistics: 21.8 points, 3.5 rebounds, 3.1 assists

    Of note: Transferred from Michigan, committed to Purdue on Monday

    Jackson Paul, Churubusco

    Grade: Senior

    Position: Guard

    Height: 6-1

    Statistics: 19.0 points, 4.9 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 2.6 steals

    Of note: First-team NECC honoree

    Naylon Thompson, Bishop Luers

    Grade: Senior

    Position: Guard

    Height: 6-5

    Statistics: 16.0 points, 6.4 rebounds, 2.5 steals, 1.2 blocks

    Of note: Leading scorer for the defending SAC champions

    Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter

    Top headlines are sent daily

    Share this article

    Email story