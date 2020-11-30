BOYS Preseason All-Northeast Indiana

Zane Burke, Blackhawk Christian

Grade: Senior

Position: Guard

Height: 6-2

Statistics: 17.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, 4.2 assists,

Of note: 2020 IBCA Underclass All-State honorable mention

Blake Davison, Leo

Grade: Senior

Position: Guard

Height: 6-1

Statistics: 17.5 points, 5.1 rebounds

Of note: One of two returning first-team All-NE8 selections for the Lions

Connor Essegian, Central Noble

Grade: Junior

Position: SG, SF

Height: 6-4

Statistics: 24 points, 7.9 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 2.2 steals

Of note: Became a career 1,000-point scorer as a sophomore

Caleb Furst, Blackhawk Christian

Grade: Senior

Position: Forward

Height: 6-10

Statistics: 21.7 points, 14.2 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 2.0 blocks

Of note: Strong Indiana Mr. Basketball candidate

Luke Goode, Homestead

Grade: Senior

Position: SG

Height: 6-7

Statistics: 17.6 points, 7.2 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.2 steals

Of note: Recently signed to play at Illinois

Landen Jordan, Churubusco

Grade: Senior

Position: Forward

Height: 6-8

Statistics: 15.6 points, 12.1 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 2.5 blocks

Of note: Underclass Small School All-State honoree

Thomas Latham, New Haven

Grade: Senior

Position: Forward

Height: 6-3

Statistics: 14.6 points, 8.3 rebounds, 1.9 assists

Of note: All-NE8 first-team selection

Fletcher Loyer, Homestead

Grade: Junior

Position: Guard

Height: 6-3

Statistics: 21.8 points, 3.5 rebounds, 3.1 assists

Of note: Transferred from Michigan, committed to Purdue on Monday

Jackson Paul, Churubusco

Grade: Senior

Position: Guard

Height: 6-1

Statistics: 19.0 points, 4.9 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 2.6 steals

Of note: First-team NECC honoree

Naylon Thompson, Bishop Luers

Grade: Senior

Position: Guard

Height: 6-5

Statistics: 16.0 points, 6.4 rebounds, 2.5 steals, 1.2 blocks

Of note: Leading scorer for the defending SAC champions