Monday, November 30, 2020 1:00 am
High School Basketball
BOYS Preseason All-Northeast Indiana
Journal Gazette
Zane Burke, Blackhawk Christian
Grade: Senior
Position: Guard
Height: 6-2
Statistics: 17.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, 4.2 assists,
Of note: 2020 IBCA Underclass All-State honorable mention
Blake Davison, Leo
Grade: Senior
Position: Guard
Height: 6-1
Statistics: 17.5 points, 5.1 rebounds
Of note: One of two returning first-team All-NE8 selections for the Lions
Connor Essegian, Central Noble
Grade: Junior
Position: SG, SF
Height: 6-4
Statistics: 24 points, 7.9 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 2.2 steals
Of note: Became a career 1,000-point scorer as a sophomore
Caleb Furst, Blackhawk Christian
Grade: Senior
Position: Forward
Height: 6-10
Statistics: 21.7 points, 14.2 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 2.0 blocks
Of note: Strong Indiana Mr. Basketball candidate
Luke Goode, Homestead
Grade: Senior
Position: SG
Height: 6-7
Statistics: 17.6 points, 7.2 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.2 steals
Of note: Recently signed to play at Illinois
Landen Jordan, Churubusco
Grade: Senior
Position: Forward
Height: 6-8
Statistics: 15.6 points, 12.1 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 2.5 blocks
Of note: Underclass Small School All-State honoree
Thomas Latham, New Haven
Grade: Senior
Position: Forward
Height: 6-3
Statistics: 14.6 points, 8.3 rebounds, 1.9 assists
Of note: All-NE8 first-team selection
Fletcher Loyer, Homestead
Grade: Junior
Position: Guard
Height: 6-3
Statistics: 21.8 points, 3.5 rebounds, 3.1 assists
Of note: Transferred from Michigan, committed to Purdue on Monday
Jackson Paul, Churubusco
Grade: Senior
Position: Guard
Height: 6-1
Statistics: 19.0 points, 4.9 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 2.6 steals
Of note: First-team NECC honoree
Naylon Thompson, Bishop Luers
Grade: Senior
Position: Guard
Height: 6-5
Statistics: 16.0 points, 6.4 rebounds, 2.5 steals, 1.2 blocks
Of note: Leading scorer for the defending SAC champions
