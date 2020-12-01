Luers reschedules several games

The Bishop Luers boys basketball season will start Dec. 8 against Leo, the Knights announced. The team had to reschedule games because several players were also on the football team that played in Friday's Class 2A state championship game and will need time to practice with the basketball team. The Knights will play at Canterbury on Dec. 12. at Tippecanoe Valley on Dec. 19, at Mishawaka Marian on Jan. 30 and at Northrop on Feb. 3.

In other scheduling changes:

• Heritage postponed its boys game against Bellmont to Dec. 11, and the game against Garrett has been postponed to Dec. 22.

• Bluffton announced changes for three high school events: The boys freshmen/JV/varsity basketball games against Southwood scheduled for Friday have been postponed to Feb. 26; the boys freshmen/JV/varsity basketball games scheduled for Dec. 11 at Monroe Central have been canceled, and the Tigers are looking for another opponent; the girls and boys swim meet against Jay County, which was scheduled for today, has been canceled.

• Leo will play host to Snider on Friday in boys basketball after the Lions game with Heritage was postponed.

• Fremont's game against Lakeland, scheduled for Friday, was postponed. The Eagles will play South Side instead.

• Angola's girls basketball game at Concord was rescheduled for Dec. 8.

• The Wayne boys basketball team added a game at Wapahani on Saturday. The JV game will begin at 1 p.m. and the varsity at 2:30.

• The Goshen wrestling team canceled two upcoming events, including a match against Warsaw scheduled for Thursday.