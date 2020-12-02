Braves open with blowout

Blackhawk Christian coach Marc Davidson said it felt as if it had been years since his team was on the court and playing a real game. But the Braves looked as if they hadn't lost a step since the Class 2A boys basketball state tournament was unceremoniously canceled in March, beating North Side 98-48 in their season opener Tuesday night.

“It's just about the kids, and I'm just excited for the them to be able to do what they love to do,” Davidson said. “I'm really proud of our guys. It was just great to be out there.”

North Side briefly took the lead early in the game when freshman guard Brauntae Johnson sunk his first shot of the game, a 3-pointer, to give the Legends (1-1) a 3-2 lead, but Braves senior forward Caleb Furst responded with an outside shot of his own to retake the lead. An 8-0 run put the Braves up 10-2, and by the end of the first quarter they were ahead 20-12.

“I think defensively we played pretty well. They're a hard team to guard, and the Johnson kid is just really good. He's a really good basketball player,” Davidson said. “I think we're going to have to guard him for the next four years. That's frightening, because that kid can really play.”

Johnson also opened the second quarter with a 3-pointer, and the Legends hung around until about halfway through the quarter, but a barrage of shots by Blackhawk Christian senior Zane Burke, who scored 14 points in the second quarter alone, put the Braves out of reach. The Legends trailed 42-24 at halftime.

Burke led all scorers with 28 points. And after missing two attempts from 3-point land in the first quarter, he almost never missed a shot from the field in the final three quarters.

“That was all my teammates, just making great passes, playing great defense, and giving me easy layups,” Burke said. “The credit goes to them.”

Furst scored 24 points and is now Blackhawk Christian's all-time leading scorer with 1,447 points.

Senior Marcus Davidson struggled shooting early in the game, but hit his first basket from the field in the third quarter – and then he wouldn't miss for the rest of the night. He finished off the third quarter with a 3-pointer, opened the fourth quarter with another trey, and ended the game with 15 points. Junior forward Jake Boyer scored 11 points.

Johnson, who made a splash against Mississinewa in his high school debut, scored 24 for the Legends on Tuesday. Junior guard Brashawn Bassett scored 13.

“Our defensive rebounding was really good. We talked before the game, they're very active on the offensive boards, and if we could limit them to one shot, we felt like we were going to be in a really good position,” Marc Davidson said.

“And tonight, for the most part, we did that.”

