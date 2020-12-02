Wednesday, December 02, 2020 1:00 am
High School basketball
Snider earns road victory to spoil East Noble opener
Journal Gazette
Aidan Lambert scored 27 points and added seven rebounds as Snider's boys defeated host East Noble 66-46 on Tuesday. Karson Jenkins added 18 points, and Tylor Harding contributed five assists and four steals for the Panthers (2-0).
The Knights lost in their first game of the year, getting 14 points from Chris Hood and 12 from Hunter Kline.
WAYNE 58, LAKEWOOD PARK 37: In Auburn, Darrion Starks' 12-point night led a balanced effort as the Generals won their season opener. Jernard Freeman and Cam Toles both added 10 for Wayne. The Panthers fell to 1-1.
HOMESTEAD 64, HUNTINGTON NORTH 50: At Homestead, Luke Goode and Fletcher Loyer paced the Spartans with 17 points apiece in the season opener for both teams. Zach Hubartt's 15 points led the Vikings (0-1).
CONCORDIA 48, BELLMONT 46: In Decatur, the Cadets (1-1) led 28-23 after three quarters and held on for the win after being outscored 23-20 by the Braves (0-1) in the fourth.
MISSISSINEWA 71, NORWELL 53: In Ossian, the Knights (0-2) fell behind 23-11 after one quarter and fell despite Luke McBride's 29 points and six rebounds.
Girls
CARROLL 63, DEKALB 25: In Waterloo, sophomore Saniya Jackson notched the only double-figure scoring night of the contest, leading the Chargers (4-2) with 16 points.
CENTRAL NOBLE 32, GOSHEN 28: In Albion, the Cougars limited the RedHawks (2-1) to seven first-half points. Meghan Kiebel scored 10 points to lead Central Noble (3-0).
WEST NOBLE 42, WAWASEE 36: In Syracuse, Mackensy Mabie netted 13 for the Chargers (3-1). Emily Haines and Danielle Jenkins each scored 11 to pace the Warriors (1-2).
FAIRFIELD 42, ANGOLA 32: In Benton, the Hornets (2-2, 1-2 Northeast Corner Conference) were held to just 23% shooting. Brea Garber scored 17 for the Falcons (6-1, 2-0), while Jaelyn Fee hit four 3-pointers to lead Angola with 12.
CONCORDIA 69, LEO 22: At Concordia, the Cadets got a game-high 29 points from Annaka Nelson, LonDynn Betts scored 15 for Concordia (5-1).
WARSAW 68, NORTHWOOD 34: In Nappanee, the Tigers avenged their lone Northern Lakes Conference loss from the 2019-20 season as Kensie Ryman scored 15 for Warsaw (5-2, 1-0).
Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story