Snider earns road victory to spoil East Noble opener

Aidan Lambert scored 27 points and added seven rebounds as Snider's boys defeated host East Noble 66-46 on Tuesday. Karson Jenkins added 18 points, and Tylor Harding contributed five assists and four steals for the Panthers (2-0).

The Knights lost in their first game of the year, getting 14 points from Chris Hood and 12 from Hunter Kline.

WAYNE 58, LAKEWOOD PARK 37: In Auburn, Darrion Starks' 12-point night led a balanced effort as the Generals won their season opener. Jernard Freeman and Cam Toles both added 10 for Wayne. The Panthers fell to 1-1.

HOMESTEAD 64, HUNTINGTON NORTH 50: At Homestead, Luke Goode and Fletcher Loyer paced the Spartans with 17 points apiece in the season opener for both teams. Zach Hubartt's 15 points led the Vikings (0-1).

CONCORDIA 48, BELLMONT 46: In Decatur, the Cadets (1-1) led 28-23 after three quarters and held on for the win after being outscored 23-20 by the Braves (0-1) in the fourth.

MISSISSINEWA 71, NORWELL 53: In Ossian, the Knights (0-2) fell behind 23-11 after one quarter and fell despite Luke McBride's 29 points and six rebounds.

Girls

CARROLL 63, DEKALB 25: In Waterloo, sophomore Saniya Jackson notched the only double-figure scoring night of the contest, leading the Chargers (4-2) with 16 points.

CENTRAL NOBLE 32, GOSHEN 28: In Albion, the Cougars limited the RedHawks (2-1) to seven first-half points. Meghan Kiebel scored 10 points to lead Central Noble (3-0).

WEST NOBLE 42, WAWASEE 36: In Syracuse, Mackensy Mabie netted 13 for the Chargers (3-1). Emily Haines and Danielle Jenkins each scored 11 to pace the Warriors (1-2).

FAIRFIELD 42, ANGOLA 32: In Benton, the Hornets (2-2, 1-2 Northeast Corner Conference) were held to just 23% shooting. Brea Garber scored 17 for the Falcons (6-1, 2-0), while Jaelyn Fee hit four 3-pointers to lead Angola with 12.

CONCORDIA 69, LEO 22: At Concordia, the Cadets got a game-high 29 points from Annaka Nelson, LonDynn Betts scored 15 for Concordia (5-1).

WARSAW 68, NORTHWOOD 34: In Nappanee, the Tigers avenged their lone Northern Lakes Conference loss from the 2019-20 season as Kensie Ryman scored 15 for Warsaw (5-2, 1-0).