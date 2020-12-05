Chargers finally beat Homestead

A win over the Homestead girls basketball team had been a long time coming.

No SAC team had beaten the Spartans in a regular-season conference game since Homestead and Carroll joined the league in 2015. Carroll hadn't won against its biggest rival since Dec. 20, 2008, losing 14 straight games to the Spartans.

So if it took double overtime to make it happen Friday night, that was all right with the Chargers (6-2). Their 10-point halftime lead slipped away, but a late 3-pointer by Emily Parrett forced the second overtime, and this time the young Chargers put the game away, winning 62-58.

“It was something that we really wanted to accomplish, and we worked hard the whole game,” said Parrett, a senior guard. “We were prepared. We had talks before the game, we texted. This was one of the biggest games of our season.”

Coach Mark Redding said he had been a coach in many moments like Friday's overtime grudge match, but most of his players hadn't – and they came away with a win anyway.

“It's a big deal for that group there,” Redding said, pointing back at the locker room where his team was celebrating the win. “We finally broke a streak that has been haunting us for years. They showed what it takes to beat a team like Homestead.”

The Chargers and Spartans (4-2) were tied at 10 at the end of the first quarter, but in the second quarter Carroll pulled away to take a 29-19 halftime lead.

“We knew we had to play aggressive. We knew they had great guards – Ayanna (Patterson), she's big, she's tall, so we knew we had to double her on the backside,” Parrett said. “We held her to what we could, we just had to play a tight defense and not let Grace (Sullivan) get the ball back.”

But that did not look like it might be enough as Patterson came alive in the second half. She scored 15 points in the third quarter to cut the Carroll lead to 38-34 heading into the fourth, and then scored six more points in the fourth quarter. After missing three of her first four free throws in the first half, she made all four in the fourth quarter, the final one tying the game at 42, the first tie since the second quarter.

A bucket by Parrett briefly reclaimed the lead for the Chargers, but Alison Stephens hit two more free throws to tie the game at 44 at the end of regulation.

Maggie Keinsley opened the first overtime period with a 3-pointer, and the Spartans led by as many as five points.

A basket by Kayla Gibbs pulled the Chargers within 53-50, then Sullivan missed two free throws with little time left on the clock. Carroll's Nevaeh Jackson grabbed the rebound and passed it up the court to Taylor Fordyce, who immediately hit Parrett at the top of the key.

“They were playing back. It just happened,” Parrett said. “I was open. We were working hard the whole game, and that's what got us there.”

Each team hit just one field goal in the second overtime, and this time around it was Carroll who had the advantage at the free throw line, taking 11 foul shots and making seven of them. Homestead was awarded just four free throws.

Patterson led all scorers with 32 points, but no other Homestead player scored in double digits.

Parrett finished with 19 points, Fordyce scored 12 and Delane Sheets scored nine points.

