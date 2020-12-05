DeKalb, other schools reschedule games

DeKalb announced numerous changes to its winter athletic schedules Friday:

• The boys basketball game against North Side, scheduled for Friday, will instead be played Feb. 1. The game against Lakeland scheduled for Thursday has been postponed to Jan. 25. The game against Eastside, which was scheduled for Nov. 28, has been for Feb. 20.

• The girls basketball game against Bellmont, scheduled for today, has been moved to Jan. 12.

• The DeKalb swim team's meet at East Noble on Tuesday has been postponed, as has the East Noble meet against Bishop Dwenger on Thursday. Make-up dates have not been announced.

• The DeKalb swim team will also not be participating in the Carroll Swim Invitational on Dec. 19.

• The DeKalb wrestling team has lost dates at the Defiance, New Haven and Garrett invitationals. Wednesday's meet against Bishop Luers has been postponed, although the Barons have picked up a meeting with Central Noble on that day.

Elsewhere:

• The Norwell girls basketball game at Huntington North on Friday was postponed.

• West Noble announced that its boys basketball game against Wawasee today has been moved to Jan. 23.

• Wawasee postponed its game against Manchester scheduled for Friday to Feb. 6, and Tuesday's game against Fairfield has been postponed, and no new date has been set yet.

• The Eastside girls basketball game against Edon (Ohio), which was to be played Dec. 14, has been canceled.

• The Lakeland girls basketball game that was scheduled for Nov. 24 will now be played Jan. 21.

• The Lakeland boys game against East Noble scheduled for Nov. 28 has been moved to Jan. 19. Friday's postponed meeting between the Lakers and Fremont will be played Dec. 11.

• The Spencer Haworth Memorial Invitational, hosted by the South Adams wrestling team and scheduled for today, is canceled.

• Angola added Fremont to a triple-dual wrestling meet with Leo on Jan. 2.