Furst scores 23 as Braves shut down Auburn recruit

In a battle of Division 1 recruits, this round went to Caleb Furst.

The Blackhawk Christian senior turned in a 23-point, nine-rebound performance as the Class 2A, No. 1 Braves blasted Hamilton (Ohio), 57-30, at the Sneakers For Santa Shootout at Brownsburg. Furst is a Purdue recruit.

Zane Burke added 15 points and seven boards. Hamilton 7-foot center Sage Tolentino, who recently committed to play in college at Auburn, was held to six points.

HOMESTEAD 71, INDIANAPOLIS CATHEDRAL 65, 2OT: In Brownsburg, the Sneakers For Santa Shootout nightcap took two extra sessions before the Class 4A, No. 11 Spartans dispatched the Class 4A, No. 4 Fighting Irish. Luke Goode poured in 34 points and added 10 rebounds and five assists, and Fletcher Loyer added a 20-point, seven-rebound effort for Homestead (3-0).

HUNTINGTON NORTH 54, WARSAW 45: In Warsaw, Zach Hubartt made all 15 free-throw attempts and scored a team-high 21 points to lead the Vikings. Dominic Cardwell added 15 points for Huntington North (1-1) to help overcome a game-high 28 points from Jaxon Gould of Warsaw (2-2).

CARROLL 65, EAST NOBLE 26: In Kendallville, the Chargers jumped out to a 38-10 halftime lead. Jalen Jackson scored 18 points in 16 minutes for Carroll (3-0). East Noble (1-2) was led by Braeden Ball's eight points.

WAYNE 52, WAPAHANI 51: In Selma, freshman Jevon Lewis scored 14 and Isaac Fowlkes added 10 for the Generals (2-1).

WEST NOBLE 50, GOSHEN 49: In Goshen, Austin Cripe scored 23 points for the Chargers (1-1). Ayden Zavala, who finished with 10 points, helped secure the victory for West Noble at the free-throw line in the final quarter.

EASTSIDE 57, BRYAN (OHIO) 37: In Bryan, Ohio, Hugh Henderson scored a game-high 19 points for the Blazers (1-0). Gabe Trevino added 17 points and Owen Willard 10 for Eastside.

Girls

WARSAW 53, SNIDER 45: At Snider, Destini Craig scored a game-high 17 points for the Panthers, but the Tigers had three players score in double figures: Abby Sanner (14), Kensie Ryman (11) and Kacilyn Krebs (10). Warsaw (6-2) won its second straight. Snider (3-2) lost its second in a row.

CARROLL 53, NORTHRIDGE 42: In Middlebury, the Chargers (7-2) rallied from a five-point deficit after three quarters. Saniya Jackson led three double-digit scorers for Carroll with 11. Lexi Castator and Nevaeh Jackson each added 10.

WARREN CENTRAL 62, BISHOP LUERS 40: In Indianapolis, the Warriors outscored the Knights 39-22 over the middle two quarters. Delaney Bailey scored 13 and Anna Parent added 10 for Luers (3-2).

CHURUBUSCO 44, WESTVIEW 31: In Topeka, Audrey Huelsenbeck scored 15 points to lead the Eagles (3-5, 1-1 Northeast Corner Conference) to their first conference win.

Wrestling

NECC SUPER DUAL: At Ligonier, Garrett and Central Noble each finished 5-0 at the NECC Super Dual. The Railroaders (5-0, 5-0 NECC) defeated West Noble (81-0), Lakeland (69-9), Fairfield (84-0), Fremont (59-15) and Westview (71-9). The Cougars earned wins against Angola (42-33), Westview (54-30), Fremont (48-27), Churubusco (57-18) and Eastside (60-24).

Colton Weimer, Hayden Brady, Kane McCormack, Tanner McMain, Wayne Wells, Chandler Minnich and Kamren Palmear each went 5-0 for Garrett. Jack O'Connor finished 4-0.