Railroaders add to huge win with romp

BUTLER – Even after a huge win over Concordia on Thursday, Garrett coach Bob Lapadot reminded his team that the Railroaders' “big game of the week” was actually their conference matchup against NECC-rival Eastside.

Despite some shaky first-half shooting, the Railroaders kept their focus Saturday to run away with a 58-20 victory over the Blazers to improve to 9-0.

“Everyone else was hyping that (game against Concordia), and to play as well as we did and then bounce back for a huge conference game, I was real proud,” Lapadot said. “The shots didn't fall, but we continued to persevere and we continued to defend, and we didn't let the game get away from us. And then our shots started to fall, and it was pretty much over.”

Garrett's 3-point shooting gave the Railroaders an early boost, as a 3 by junior Taylor Gerke gave Garrett a 5-0 lead in the first quarter, and then back-to-back baskets by junior Nataley Armstrong and junior Faith Owen stretched the lead to 13-3. Eastside junior forward Mataya Bireley made a bucket while being fouled at the buzzer to cut the Garrett lead to 13-5, though she missed the free throw.

The Blazers (3-3) made it clear that they didn't mind being patient on offense and cutting down the number of possessions for both teams, but that slower pace didn't translate to better shooting: The Railroaders shot just 2 of 11 from 3-point land (and attempted just one 2-point shot, which was also missed), and the Blazers hit just two shots in the second quarter. The teams went into the locker rooms at halftime with Garrett leading 21-9.

The Railroaders hit their stride in the third quarter. Junior Morgan Ostrowski began cutting to the basket for easy layups, and on two attempts pulled off slick turnaround jumpers. She scored 15 of her game-leading 19 points in the second half, and missed just once in the final two quarters.

“Third quarter, we started going downhill. My girl helped over, and I just happened to be right there. They dished me the ball, and I got a wide-open layup every time,” Ostrowski said.

As the 6-foot Ostrowski became more dangerous underneath the basket, her teammates began attempting more inside shots, and hitting a higher percentage of all shots. They lead 35-15 at the end of three quarters and started the fourth quarter with a 23-0 run (part of a 30-0 run that stretched over both quarters).

Eastside's 20 points scored matched the fewest allowed this season by Garrett, which is averaging 33.9 points allowed. The Railroaders have now allowed 24 or fewer points in four of their nine games.

The Railroaders are also off to their best start since the 2013-14 team that was undefeated entering the regional semifinals, where Garrett ultimately fell to Muncie Central.

“We had Brandi Dawson, who was a Division I player, and then we had guys that just bought in,” Lapadot said of that 2013-14 team. “Right now, I feel like we've got more talent, but without that buy-in that that team had, we wouldn't be as good.

“But we have that buy-in. It's easy to get kids who don't want to score, who just want to play defense, or vice-versa. But when you have kids who are this talented on both ends, that's where I'm most proud. That's the biggest similarity, the togetherness and the way they play for each other.”

Sophomore Bailey Kelham scored 10 points for the Railroaders, Gerke scored nine and junior Kaitlyn Bergman eight. Junior guard Skyelar Kessler and senior forward Ally King each scored five points for the Blazers.

