6 from area on Top 50 All-State

Six local football players have been named to the Top 50 All-State list, which was released Monday by the Indiana Football Coaches Association. Two of the honorees were offensive linemen, Bishop Dwenger senior Vincent Fiacable and Leo junior Landen Livingston. South Adams senior Nick Miller was named as a tight end.

Three local linebackers made the list: Snider junior Domanick Moon, Homestead senior Luke Palmer and Bishop Dwenger senior Devon Tippmann.

Schedule changes

• The Norwell JV and varsity girls basketball teams have added games against Northfield today. The JV game will begin at 6:15 p.m. The postponed girls basketball game at Huntington North has been rescheduled for Jan. 9.

• The Norwell boys basketball team's game at Wabash, which was scheduled for Saturday, is postponed.

• The next two Wawasee girls basketball events, against Goshen on Friday and Bethany Christian on Dec. 15, have been called off. The Goshen game will be made up Jan. 7.

• The Wawasee boys basketball game against Fairfield today and Whitko on Friday have also been called off. Today's game was already a makeup for a previously postponed meeting with Fairfield.

• The Fairfield wrestling team will host Eastside and West Noble on Thursday.

• New Haven announced that several boys basketball coaches had come into contact with a person who has tested positive for COVID-19, but no players should be affected. No additional games should be canceled, although today's game at Northrop had already been postponed.

Ex-Carroll AD dies

Carroll High School's first athletic director, Dean R. Gorsuch, died Saturday, the school announced. Gorsuch, who served as the AD from 1969 through 1997, is the namesake of Carroll's football field.

Leo tight end choses college

Leo tight end and defensive end Clayton Swartz announced he has committed to Indiana Wesleyan.