45 from region put on all-state teams

Forty-five area athletes, including five SAC quarterbacks, have been named to the IFCA all-state teams that were released Tuesday.

The Class 6A senior team includes Carroll WR Mason Englert, Homestead QB Evan Ormsby and Carroll LB Hunter Mertz. The junior team includes Homestead WR Nathan Anderson and Carroll QB Jeffrey Becker.

The area players on Class 5A senior team are Northrop OL Jose Reducindo, Bishop Dwenger QB Brenden Lytle, North Side QB Duce Taylor, Northrop RB Damarius Cowen, North Side RB Ja'Suan Lambert, Bishop Dwenger LB John Michael Fabini and North Side LB LaShon Miller. The junior team includes North Side wide receiver Jordan Turner and Bishop Dwenger DL Jack Tippmann.

The Class 4A senior team includes New Haven WR Lane Woodson, Columbia City WR TJ Bedwell, Leo K Carson McCauley and East Noble P Cole Schupbach. The junior team includes East Noble OL Chris Hood, South Side DL Trevor Hapner and East Noble DB Rowan Zolman.

The Class 3A senior team includes four Concordia players (WR Kam Johnson, DL Logan Nahrwold, LB Cooper Harris and DB Brayden Payne) and Norwell DB Eli Riley. The junior team includes two Norwell players, OL Zach Christianson and DL Brody Bolyn.

The Class 2A senior all-state team includes Bishop Luers OL Ben Rectanus and two Eastside defensive linemen, Phoenix Smith and Lane Cleckner. The junior team includes Bishop Luers OL George Buday, Eastside TE Gavin Wallace, Bishop Luers receivers Krashaun Menson and Brody Glenn, Bishop Luers QB Carson Clark and Eastside DB Lane Burns.

The Class A senior team includes three South Adams players (WR Drew Stutzman, QB James Arnold and DL Austin Gorney) as well as Adams Central DL Joseph Collier. The junior team includes Adams Central RB Blake Heyerly, Churubusco DL Hunter Bianski, Adams Central DB Alex Currie and South Adams DB Aiden Wanner.