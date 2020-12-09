Belmont girls upend BishopLuers

Bellmont took Bishop Luers’ best shots, but the Braves delivered the knockout blow. Leading by a single point headed into the fourth quarter, Bellmont held off the Knights in Decatur on Wednesday, 45-40.

Kenzie Fuelling scored a game-high 16 points for Bellmont (6-1), winners of three straight for the second time this season. Anna Parent and Janaiya Bright each finished with 10 points for Luers (2-4).

WAYNE 57, FREMONT 50: At Wayne, Aniah Hill paced three Generals in double figures with 21 points as Wayne (3-6) won consecutive games for the first time since January 2016. Khalise Collins added 13 points and Sydney Gorman 11 for the Generals.

NORTHROP 41, EAST NOBLE 34: At Northrop, Tiauna White’s double-double (20 points, 10 rebounds) propelled the Bruins back to .500 on the year. Alexa Robinson added eight points and 12 boards for Northrop (3-3), who outscored the Knights 33-9 after halftime. East Noble dropped to 3-6.

ANGOLA 54, LEO 34: In Leo-Cedarville, Hanna Knoll moved into second place on the Hornets’ career points list. She and Lauren Leach both finished with 15 points and eight rebounds. Knoll currently stands at 1,169 career points, 51 away from all-time leader Rachel Rinehart.

Boys

NORTH SIDE 67, CANTERBURY 61: At By Hey Arena, sophomore Brashawn Bassett scored 14 points and his tenacious defense helped the Legends hold off the visiting Cavaliers. Will Shank netted 23 points, while Jack Royster added 12 points and eight rebounds for Canterbury (0-3). North Side (2-3) halted a three-game skid, getting 14 points from Chy Wynn and 12 from Brauntae Johnson.

WEST NOBLE 53, CONCORD 34: In Ligonier, Austin Cripe led the Chargers with 17 points and Brockton Miller added 16, nearly outscoring the Minutemen by themselves to push West Noble (2-1) over .500.

Wrestling

CARROLL 50, BISHOP DWENGER 24: At Carroll, the Chargers saw Gilbert Ruselink (106 pounds), Jared Landez (138), Ethan Fitch (145), Julian Antu (152) and Reeve Muncie (285) win by pinfall. The Saints earned pins at 113 (Elliott Cornewell), 126 (Thomas Szczepanski) and 170 (Shane Delaney).

GARRETT 45, ADAMS CENTRAL 27: In Garrett, the Railroaders won eight matches, five by fall, to ground the Flying Jets. Hayden Brady (54 seconds) at 113 pounds, Jadyn Gilbert (18 seconds) at 138 and Doug Merriman (22 seconds) at 195 each won in under a minute for Garrett. Alex Currie (152) and Blake Heyerly (220) both secured pinfall victories for Adams Central.