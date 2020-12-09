Lions hold on, stay perfect

LEO-CEDARVILLE – On the scoreboard, the Leo Lions were in control for the entire second half of Tuesday's 57-51 win over Bishop Luers.

But coach Cary Cogdell said it didn't always feel that way from his place on the sidelines.

“I felt like it was really sloppy. I've got to give Luers credit – I don't think we played to our tempo, and the way we wanted to be,” Cogdell said. “We had 17 turnovers, which is way too many. We just were rushed, and we've been a little bit that way early in the season this year, where it's been very inconsistent. We've got to slow down and be better offensively.”

Still, the Lions are now 4-0 with each of those wins coming against SAC teams.

“The four games that we've played have been very physical, that's been good for us,” Cogdell said. “Obviously, the SAC plays good basketball, with a lot of good teams, and it tests you, and you can't let up. As you saw tonight, every time we had a little bit of a run, they had an answer for it.”

Bishop Luers senior guard Naylon and sophomore guard Nick scored all 10 of the Knights' points in the first quarter to take a 10-9 lead, though a bucket by junior guard Blake Davison gave the Lions a 11-10 lead at the end of the quarter.

Naylon Thompson scored five straight points to give Bishop Luers a 19-17 lead, but that was followed by a 3-pointer from Leo junior guard Ayden Ruble and the Lions would never trail again. Junior guard Blake Davison scored six points in the final minutes of the half to give the Lions a 28-21 lead at the break.

Many times in the second half, Bishop Luers (0-1) pulled within a possession or two, but were never able to completely close the gap.

Naylon Thompson finished with 27 points and eight rebounds, and Nick had 12 points and 11 rebounds. Davison led the Lions with 15 points and six rebounds. Ruble had 11 points and six assists. Junior forward DJ Allen finished with 10 points, Carson Hart had nine points and seven rebounds and Zach Troyer blocked five shots.

Scheduling changes

Homestead girls basketball has added a game at Angola on Saturday, as the Spartans' original game against Notre Dame (Ohio) was called off. The JV game will begin at noon and the varsity game will follow.

The Columbia City varsity boys basketball team postponed games against Churubusco on Dec. 8 and Carroll on Saturday. The Carroll game has been rescheduled for Jan. 9.

New Haven wrestling has canceled all of its events through Christmas. The Bulldogs have also called off the JV and varsity girls basketball team at Fremont on Dec. 29.

Columbia City girls basketball, which was scheduled to play at Snider on Saturday, will now be playing at Fairfield. Only the varsity teams will play, and the game will begin at 2 p.m.

East Noble girls basketball will now play host to North Side on Tuesday. The JV game will start at 6 p.m. and varsity will follow.

