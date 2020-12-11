Churubusco boys roar past South Adams

BERNE – The Churubusco Eagles opened their season with a disappointing 15-point loss to Westview last week, but the early-season sluggishness seemed to be completely out of their systems Friday as they beat South Adams 79-45 in the Stardome.

"I didn't even recognize the team that played last Friday," Churubusco coach Chris Paul said. "I think what was really beneficial to us is we were supposed to play Columbia City on Tuesday, and although I was disappointed we couldn't play it, it was probably a blessing in disguise because we had a full week to practice. We had a full week to work on some things, let our freshmen get a little bit better. And I felt like we came out and executed a whole heck of a lot better than we did a week ago."

The Eagles (1-1) hit their first three shots to take a 7-0 lead and then 6-foot-9 senior Landen Jordan scored on two easy layups for an 11-0 lead. Jordan soon picked up his second foul with his team up 13-0, and Paul was visibly upset as the senior returned to the bench.

The Eagles went ahead 15-0 before junior guard Trey Schoch hit the first bucket for the Starfires. Churubusco freshman Drew Pliett hit his second 3-pointer at the end of the quarter to give the Eagles a 20-2 lead.

Jordan returned to the game at the beginning of the second quarter, and that's when he really got going. He made seven of his eight shot attempts from the floor in the second quarter, scoring 16 points and recording five of his 16 total rebounds.

Senior Jackson Paul also started to warm up in the second quarter, scoring seven of his eventual 22 points, and the Eagles ended whatever hope the Starfires had of pulling themselves back into the game, taking a 47-15 halftime lead.

"(Jordan) did a good job there, because sometimes when a kid gets a good start and then gets in foul trouble, sometimes it takes him a while to get going again, but he picked up right where he left off," Chris Paul said.

Jordan finished with 27 points, 16 rebounds, four assists and two blocks in 22 minutes. It was a marked improvement from the first game, when Jordan had just nine rebounds.

"In all honesty, it's because I didn't want to get called out in our film sessions anymore, because it was starting to be embarrassing," Jordan said. "I didn't want to give anyone a reason, especially myself, to leave tonight with regrets."

Jackson Paul shot 10 of 15 with five steals and eight assists, and senior Luke McClure scored 14 points. Schoch led the Starfires with 18 points, senior forward Brayden Gilbert had 12 and junior guard Aidan Wanner scored 10.

The Starfires (0-1) were making a late season debut, as nearly every member of the team practiced with the football team up through the football state championship on Thanksgiving weekend. Friday's lineup did not include senior James Arnold, who led the Starfires with an average of 15.7 points during the 2019-2020 season.

"I feel for them, because they weren't full strength," Chris Paul said. "Arnold is a great player, I know that, and that's not the same team that somebody else is going to see when he comes back."

