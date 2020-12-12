Legends slip past South

The North Side boys basketball team proved the following Friday night: It has a lot of solid playmakers; Brauntae Johnson isn't the typical freshman; and shot specialists are dangerous even on cold-shooting nights.

Johnson had 18 points – including eight in the fourth quarter – as North Side defeated South Side 64-58 at By Hey Arena.

“This means a lot,” Johnson said. “We were just talking about it, how we lost this game the last (two) years and how we wanted to take the (rivalry) Totem Pole in both sports, football and basketball. So, it really means a lot. It was a good one, a good team win.”

But it wasn't easy, not on a night the teams traded momentum frequently and South Side had an eight-point lead late in the second quarter.

“I thought we won with our defense,” Legends coach Gary Andrews said. “At times in the first half, we didn't play that well on defense, but in the second half our defense was really good. We've got a lot of balance and some kids just stepped up. We didn't shoot great, but we found a way to win.”

Johnson was pivotal as the game wore on, thanks to his tenacity around the rim. He put the Legends up for good, at 51-50 with 4:45 left in the fourth quarter, by getting to his own missed free-throw attempt, battling through a crowd and curving the ball into the basket. That came after a 3-pointer from teammate Ryan Collins.

South Side kept scrapping, but a 3-pointer from the corner by North Side's Chy Wynn with 52 seconds left made it 60-56, then a Johnson basket and free throw cemented it in the waning seconds.

Collins' 3-pointer was his only one of the game (he had seven points), and Wynn's 3 was his only basket.

“We tell all our shooters to keep shooting, even if they keep missing,” Johnson said. “I know Ryan hit a big one right there, and he was probably 0 for 4, so we just tell them to keep shooting so they don't get down on themselves.”

North Side's Jordan Green had 16 points, including 10 in the first quarter when South Side took an 18-14 lead. Rodney Woods had 14 points for the Legends (3-3).

“We all just played together, listened to our coaching, trusted in ourselves. And we played good defense, that's how we closed it out,” Johnson said.

Johnson's fourth-quarter performance impressed Andrews, who said: “He just took it over there for a while and he was hard to guard. They weren't able to keep him in front of them, so he was able to get to the basket and score and get to the free-throw line. He made some big free throws and I thought he played liked a senior instead of a freshman.”

South Side (1-2) was paced by Austin Jordan's 22 points and Ashton Johnson's 16.

Jordan was huge in the first quarter with 11 points, including seven as the Archers built a 10-4 lead. Ashton Johnson had eight of South Side's 14 fourth-quarter points.

South Side's Jaylen Lattimore added 13 points, including nine of his team's 14 points in the second quarter.

