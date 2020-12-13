Knights' Fuelling lifts team in OT

OSSIAN – In the final moments before the buzzer sounded at the end of regulation on Saturday night, Norwell senior Kaylee Fuelling drove into the lane, spun around and threw up a shot that would've been a game-winner. The ball hung for a second at the back of the rim and then rolled out and to the side, sending Garrett and Norwell into overtime at The Castle.

But Fuelling wouldn't miss in overtime – not from 3, not from inside and not from the free-throw line, scoring 11 points to help the Knights beat the Railroaders 60-54.

“I think there's a confidence that can come and go pretty quickly in a game against a pretty good team,” Norwell coach Eric Thornton said. “That confidence built within our kids in the second half. You get to that level, where you thought you might get that shot to fall at the end of regulation and you fought back so hard. Our kids had that overtime period against Concordia a couple weeks ago. We can draw from that a little bit, but I just felt like our kids' confidence was as good as we've had all season.”

The Knights move to 7-0 with the win, which ended the Railroaders' perfect record (now 10-1).

A 3-pointer by Fuelling at the end of the first quarter tied the game at 10, but the Railroaders began to pull away in the second quarter. Sophomore Bailey Kelham went 3 for 4 in the second quarter for nine points, and 6-foot junior Morgan Ostrowski also began to give the Knights fits. At one point, she hit a shot and then a 3-pointer, and immediately got back on defense to take a charge, firing up her bench as Garrett led 27-21. She would score again to give her team a 29-21 lead.

A 3-pointer by Kelham put the Railroaders up 32-23, but Fuelling hit a jumper at the top of the key as the buzzer sounded to cut the deficit to 32-25.

And Fuelling stayed hot as the second half started. She hit her first three shots of the third quarter to cut the Garrett lead to 39-36, but missed an attempt to tie the game at 40. Senior Grace Bradtmiller got the rebound under the basket and threw it right back up to tie the game for the first time since the second quarter. Ostrowski then scored at the buzzer to give the Railroaders a 42-40 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Garrett took another 5-point lead in the fourth quarter on a 3-pointer by Kelham and a basket by Faith Owen, but a free throw by Skyla Tomasek, a shot from Fuelling's freshman sister Kennedy and a layup by Kaylee Fuelling tied the game at 47. Kennedy Fuelling hit two free throws to take a 2-point lead in the final minute, then Garrett junior Taylor Gerke did the same to tie it at 49.

But in overtime, for the first time all night, the Railroaders couldn't keep up with the Knights.

Kaylee Fuelling scored 27 points, while senior Maiah Shelton scored nine and Bradtmueller eight. Kelham finished with 18 points, Gerke with 12, Owen with 11 and Ostrowski with 10. She also had 12 rebounds. Nataley Armstrong had 12 assists for the Railroaders.

