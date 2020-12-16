Eagles show resilience with overtime win

Trailing by nine points with four minutes to play in the fourth quarter – with three players who had already picked up their fourth fouls and just two players dressed on the bench – is not a great place to be.

But for the second time in two games, Churubusco rallied and prevailed in overtime against South Side, 72-67.

“I do think last Saturday (at West Noble) really helped us, because we were in this situation,” coach Chris Paul said. “It's almost eerie, how similar. We were down seven, we were in foul trouble. It was late in the fourth, and we had to have some other people step up. And then, fortunately, we had some guys hit some big shots and the next thing you know we were right back in the basketball game.”

The Archers (1-3) and Eagles (3-1) traded the lead much of the first half, though a 3-pointer by Busco freshman Ayden White and two free throws by senior Jackson Paul gave the Eagles a 31-26 lead at halftime.

Despite the halftime lead, Chris Paul said he felt his team started a little sluggishly.

“We had just won two games and we kind of went through the motions in practice yesterday, and I wasn't real pleased. And it kind of carried over into today,” Paul said. “You've got to be ready to go all the time, we can't keep putting ourselves in this position, especially on the road.

“(South Side coach) JJ Foster and I were talking about it before the game, South Side has one of the best gyms around when there are people in it, and to look over there and see one side of the bleachers not pulled out gives it the feel of a practice or a scrimmage. But it's the world we live in right now, and the teams that are mentally toughest are the ones who are going to figure things out.”

South Side pulled back in the third, going ahead 43-42 on a free throw by junior Ashton Johnson.

Johnson scored 14 points in the second half, powering the Archers to a nine-point lead with four minutes to play.

But the Eagles took a 58-57 lead on a 3-pointer by Jackson Paul. Senior Landen Jordan hit one of two free throws with just under 40 seconds to play to push the lead to two points, but South Side freshman Cadell Wallace hit two free throws with 12 seconds to go to tie the game at 59 and force overtime.

Churubusco senior Luke McClure opened the overtime period with a 3 pointer, igniting a 7-0 Eagles run. The Archers would never close the gap to fewer than four points.

Johnson led the Archers with 20 points, while Austin Jordan scored 14 and Jaylen Lattimore 12.

Jackson Paul led all scorers with 28 points, and Landen Jordan finished with 24.

