City athletes excited about college picks

Bishop Dwenger's Vincent Fiacable has dreamed about Indiana football since he was a little kid.

Homestead's Ethan Chambers was worried about his prospects until a fortuitous meeting with an Indiana State coach at a showcase camp this summer.

Despite their different experiences on the recruiting trail, both were among the football players to finalize their decisions to play with Division I schools on Wednesday's national signing day.

Chambers signed with the Sycamores along with his Homestead teammate, Jared Kistler, while five of their Spartans teammates (Sean Rice, Carter Cronenwett, Owen Hire, Brady Parker and Ryan Burton) will sign with Saint Francis today. North Side quarterback Duce Taylor will celebrate his signing with Morgan State at Traction Athletic Performance on Saturday.

Fiacable said he had grown up hoping to one day play for the Hoosiers, as his older brothers Mike and Steve had played for the program, and another brother, Nick, has been a student assistant. Their father, Steve Fiacable, had played for IU in the late 1980s and early 1990s under coach Bill Mallory.

“I love what (head coach) Tom Allen is doing with the program, and it seems to me that they have a great bond with each other, and I'm excited to be a part of it,” said the 6-foot-4, 300-pound offensive lineman, who was named to the IFCA Top 50 All-State list as a senior. “I've always admired IU football, and they've been knocking at the door. I'm not surprised at all that they've had success this season.”

Childhood fandom and former Bishop Dwenger players already at Indiana, such at Luke Wigington, made Fiacable comfortable with the idea of playing in Bloomington. But what sealed the deal was the promise of the degree he could earn.

“I wanted a finance degree – that's something that no one could take away from me,” Fiacable said. “The knowledge and skills that I'm going to learn at IU, no one can take that away from me, and I'll always have that.”

Fiacable announced his commitment in April, but for much of the senior class, the pandemic complicated their college search, preventing in-person campus visits and meetings with coaches and putting the few remaining chances to get noticed – showcase camps and this fall's season – in jeopardy.

That situation was especially worrisome for Chambers, a 6-1, 190-pound wide receiver who didn't get much playing time as a junior. But he caught a break when he happened to attend the same showcase camp as the son of Curt Mallory and caught the eye of the Sycamores coach.

“They took a chance on me. I didn't play much varsity last year, that's just how it happened, there were a lot of good athletes in front of me,” Chambers said, explaining that most of the recruitment happened through phone calls and long-distance communication. “I would say, if you're in a similar position that I was, if you're not getting the looks or playing time you want, don't quit. Instead of pouting about it, do something about it.”

Kistler, a 6-4, 185-pound wide receiver, thanked coaches, trainers, family and friends who had supported him and his football career since he first joined the Police Athletic League, even thanking Homestead offensive coordinator Bill Skelton “for calling all the deep routes and touchdowns.”

“I started loving the game when I scored my first touchdown for the PAL Steelers, and I've loved it since,” he said.

