Unscheduled game goes Archers' way

It was raining 3s at South Side – at least for the first few minutes of Saturday's game against Jay County.

The Archers and Patriots combined to hit seven 3-pointers in the first four minutes of the game, and nine in the first quarter. But the South Side defense tightened in the second half, and the Archers (7-1) turned a 2-point halftime lead into a 57-41 win in a bonus game that was only added to the schedule Wednesday.

“I think the girls played with a little bit more fire than they have the last couple games,” South Side coach Juanita Goodwell said. “I think the loss last weekend (against Heritage Christian) I think kind of humbled them a little bit, and they were a little stung. We've had flat practices this week, and it was good to see that they came out with a little more energy today.”

South Side senior Jas Combs opened the afternoon game with a shot from 3 that caught nothing but net, and Cierra “CC” Calloway followed with one of her own. Jay County (8-2) and South Side then took turns hitting 3-pointers as the Archers took a 12-9 lead midway through the first quarter. A bucket by Gabi Bilbrey gave Jay County, a perennial ACAC power, a 13-12 lead, which was then erased by two scores by South Side freshman Annika Davis.

The Archers led 20-18 at the end of the first quarter, though senior Lamyia Woodson went to the bench after picking up her second foul. Without Woodson, the shootout suddenly ground to a halt: Neither team scored in the second quarter until 3:18 was left in the half.

“They have really good shooters, and we needed to get on those shooters,” junior Olivia Smith said. “Defensively, we had to get back. They got easy buckets (in the first quarter).”

Renna Schwieterman broke through late in the quarter, hitting two shots and the making two free throws to give the Patriots a 26-24 lead, but South Side senior Cassidy Connelley tied the game, and Calloway hit two free throws to give the Archers a 28-26 halftime lead.

Smith and Combs hit 3-pointers to open the second half, and the Patriots never closed the gap. South Side switched from zone defense to man-to-man and back again, which kept Jay County from settling into a rhythm.

Schwieterman finished with a game-high 21 points. Smith scored 17, Davis had 12 and Woodson, who dominated the boards after she reentered in the second half, had four points and 10 rebounds.

“(Jay County coach) Kirk Comer and I are good friends, and he was quick to call when things got canceled for him this weekend,” Goodwell said. “It was definitely one of those we wanted to play. They're one of those disciplined teams, they execute very well, he runs a great system, he's a great coach. We start our journey against some tough teams in January, playing some top-ranked teams, so it was necessary to get a game that was going to give us a challenge so we could see where we are.”

