Chargers can't maintain strong start in Game 2

Host Carroll started Tuesday's inaugural Optimum Performance Sports Holiday Hoops event with a 3-point win over Brownsburg.

And as Carroll began its second game against South Bend Adams, the Chargers jumped out to a 13-point lead, and it looked as though they could roll through the Christmas break undefeated.

But the Eagles (7-0), which beat Bishop Dwenger in their morning game, took the lead for the first time just before halftime and defeated the Chargers 57-54.

“I hope that we can execute better,” Carroll coach Marty Beasley said. “It's been a thing we've dealt with in the last few weeks, executing a set play.

“We were in the wrong spot too many times.”

Carroll (6-1) raced out to a lead behind senior guard Ryan Preston and junior guard Jalen Jackson. Adams senior center Jessie Morgan made just the Eagles' second shot from the floorshortly before the end of the first quarter to cut the Chargers' lead to 18-7.

Jackson scored to open the second quarter and stretched the Chargers' lead to 20-7, but the Eagles then went on a 10-0 run that erased most of it. Senior forward Lynn King hit two 3-pointers during that run and hit a third before halftime.

Four Eagles scored in the second quarter. Jackson, meanwhile, scored all eight of Carroll's points.

“Defensively, I thought we were not locked in. Giving them way too many easy baskets,” Beasley said. “We gave up five, six back cuts, and against a team that quick, we're trying to keep them in front of us. We gave up back cuts and they got to the basket way too easy. Numerous times, they split us.

“I think we had a lack of focus from a number of guys, and just weren't in the early help gaps to take away the splits, and that just kills you. You can't give up layups.”

Preston opened the second half with a 3-pointer that tied the game at 29, and the Chargers grabbed the lead on 3-point baskets by senior Sam Strycker (to go up 38-36) and Preston again (41-39). Carroll led by two at the end of the third quarter, but Adams tied the game at 41 early in the fourth.

Adams kept Carroll from taking easy shots and made free throws (seven of eight in the fourth quarter) to stay ahead.

Jackson led the Chargers with 20 points – he also scored 20 and had eight rebounds against Brownsburg – and Preston had 15.

Strycker scored 10 points to add to his 16 points and eight rebounds against the Bulldogs.

The Chargers will now have more than two weeks off before their next scheduled game against Bishop Dwenger on Jan. 8.

