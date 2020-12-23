Spartans hang on to down Warriors

Homestead was seemingly cruising to a win over Warren Central in the early game of the inaugural Optimum Performance Sports Holiday Hoops event at Carroll on Tuesday. But then the Warriors went on a furious rally in the final two minutes to narrow an 11-point deficit to one before falling to the Spartans 63-60.

The IBCA No. 14 Warriors (2-3) had trailed No. 4 Homestead (8-0) for most of their game, but an 11-2 Spartans run in the fourth quarter had opened a 61-50 lead.

But senior point guard Malik Dowdell hit a 3-pointer, then made one of two free throws to narrow the Homestead lead to 61-54. Then senior guard Malik Stanley hit his fourth 3 of the game to make it 61-57. And with 31 seconds to go, Stanley hit another trey from right in front of his team's bench to cut Homestead's lead to just one point.

But that's where the luck ran out. Even though Homestead didn't score, Dowdell's attempt at a go-ahead 3-pointer with 4.5 seconds left didn't hit the net and was caught out of the air by Homestead senior forward Luke Goode, who was promptly fouled. He hit both free throws, and a cross-court heave by Warren Central as the buzzer sounded was just short and to the left of the net, giving Homestead the victory.

“That just shows the firepower, what Warren Central can do,” said Homestead coach Chris Johnson. “They don't give up, they continue to play hard. We turned the ball over, they made some 3s and all the sudden they're back in it with a chance to win. But again, I give our kids credit for being able to hold on and beat a very good ball club today.”

The game was a shootout from the start, as the teams combined for nine 3-pointers in the first quarter (five for Homestead). Homestead junior guard Fletcher Loyer scored 10 points in the first quarter and Goode hit three 3s, giving the Spartans a 23-19 lead at the end of the quarter.

The Warriors briefly took a 27-26 lead in the second quarter when Stanley hit a 3-pointer, but two straight buckets by Homestead junior forward Andrew Leeper put the Spartans back in front. Warren Central senior Sean Black tied the game at 30 with a 3-pointer, but as time expired in the first half, Homestead senior forward Grant Simmons ran down the sideline with the ball, turned around and passed the ball back to Goode at the top of the key. Goode hit the 3-pointer to give the Spartans a 35-30 halftime lead.

Stanley led the Warriors with 19 points, and Chandler Jackson scored 18. Goode led all scorers with 21 points, Loyer scored 19 and Simmons had 13.

