Saint Francis football adds 5 players from Homestead

The Saint Francis football staff knew the program had drawn the interest of numerous Homestead football players during this recruiting cycle, nearly half a dozen of them.

It's not hard to see why so many Spartans considered the same school, where many had attended football camps as kids and teens: They would get to play in front of a hometown crowd; they would be a part of a perennial NAIA contender that won national championships in 2016 and 2017 under legendary coach Kevin Donley; and they had the chance to go as a group, making sure they would have close friends by their sides as they made the jump into college football.

But Joey Didier, the co-defensive coordinator and co-recruiting coordinator for the Cougars, said he wanted to make sure that each of the interested Homestead players came to tour the Saint Francis facilities on his own, without his Spartans teammates.

“When we recruit someone, we want to recruit him to graduate, not just recruit them to say yes,” said Didier, who is also a Homestead grad. “So if we brought in all five at one time, then they aren't saying it through their own individual lens. We decided to bring in each one individually, so they could make the decision themselves.

“Do their peers influence that decision? Absolutely. But at least we know we had the opportunity to sit down with every kid individually, and make sure that players 1 through 5 are a fit. I'd be lying to you if I said I didn't know that, behind the scenes, kids were saying, are we going to room together? Are we going to go to school together? That would be cool!”

In the end, five different Spartans from the Class of 2021 decided to commit to Saint Francis: linebackers Carter Cronenwett and Ryan Burton and offensive linemen Sean Rice, Owen Hire and Brady Parker all signed their letters of intent at one table Dec. 17.

They are far from the only local football players in this class to announce they will be playing their college football in Fort Wayne: Wayne wide receiver Christian Flannigan, Concordia defensive back Brayden Payne and two South Adams Starfires – linebacker Jacob Plattner and wide receiver Drew Stutzman – have also committed to Saint Francis in recent weeks.

But Didier said that even for Saint Francis, which relies heavily on in-state recruiting, five players from one graduating high school class all signing with the Cougars remains remarkable.

“I'll be playing the next four years with guys I've grown up with, not only in high school but all the way down to playing T-ball,” Cronenwett said last week after officially signing. “It's awesome to bring my friendships over to Saint Francis. Staying home is great because I love the area, I love Fort Wayne, so Saint Francis is a great pick.”

Hire said the Saint Francis campus had long felt like home since he had attended camps there as a kid.

“It just felt like home. I wanted to stay home and protect The Fort, and I want to represent the city well,” Hire said. “Brady, Sean and I have been playing on the offensive line next to each other since we were in the seventh grade. Brady and I playing next to each other since fifth grade. We've always kind of dreamed of it but never thought it would happen. But it all aligned to work out that way.”

Homestead coach Chad Zolman, who has coached the Spartans since 2004, said such a large group of classmates choosing to play football together has been a rarity, although four Homestead graduates joined the Indiana Wesleyan program in 2017.

“It's unique, it doesn't always happen that way,” Zolman said. “They've been tight for four years, so I'm not surprised. It'll make it special for them, walking in with some friends and guys they've played with already. It'll be a great experience.”

