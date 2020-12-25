Prep school's mission goes on

This was not an ideal year to start a basketball academy.

The COVID-19 pandemic canceled games and jumbled schedules, necessitated travel restrictions inside the country and complicated the visa process for international students – all serious roadblocks for a basketball academy designed to develop prep and high school players and give them more exposure in front of college coaches.

And that is the world into which Elevation Prep, a Fort Wayne-based basketball academy, was born.

“To be totally honest with you, when we got really close to knowing we might work out, COVID hit,” director of basketball operations Bob Long said last week. “So we were taken aback. What would happen if we brought all the kids in, started the education process, and then COVID shut everything down?”

In the months since the academy announced its opening this spring, plenty of the details, from the location of the home court to the types of students who would be able to attend, have shifted. But one of the biggest challenges has been finding an appropriate curriculum provider that could make a basketball training program into a true prep school.

“We can have all the kids in the world who want to come here and be an athlete, but if it's not built around education, it's not going to work,” said Cody Henson, the Elevation Prep director and head high school coach.

“Finding a school that we're going to be able to work with, accredited by the NCAA, having good classes, not extremely hard, but at the same time guys are going to be challenged, and then giving them enough resources to be successful, that's No. 1.”

Elevation Prep eventually settled on an online curriculum provided by Liberty University.

Henson said he wanted to open the prep school in Fort Wayne because there are relatively few prep and post-grad options for Midwestern players. The Elevation Prep rosters include numerous local players, including Michael Eley (formerly of Snider), Concordia graduate Brayden Pearson, Northrop grad Tenoah Ridley and Wayne grad Jaquan Kizer, but the high school team roster also includes players from Canada, England, Romania and The Bahamas.

But during the summer, when the government said international students not attending classes in person would be ineligible for new visas, it looked like no international players would be allowed in the country.

One of the best breaks for Elevation Prep has been the campus at The Summit on Rudisill Boulevard. The team originally planned to rent two houses and play games at a gym at Concordia Theological Seminary on the north side of town, but the campus once owned by Taylor University offered a full weight room and gym next door to a dormitory, with a full kitchen available for catering right across the parking lot from the dorms.

It's a dream setup that very few prep schools have access to; most keep a house and then rent a gym at a community center, shuttling players in vans between different locations. But it did mean the academy staff had to return an indoor football training facility to its original use as a basketball court.

“We didn't know what the court would be like underneath,” said Long, who had seen the court in its original days. “I knew the court was good, it was just a matter of what was under that turf.”

The 24-hour access to a gym and weight room is a draw for many players. For some, like Marion's Rasheed Jones, the pandemic was actually a factor in favor of Elevation Prep.

“They gave me the idea (of attending a prep school),” Jones said. “It was my last tournament of the summer, the coaches were watching me play, and after the game they talked to my dad, and they clicked. (COVID) kind of impacted my move, too, because we really didn't know if high school basketball was going to be going on or not. That made the decision a lot easier.”

Jones said the school feels like what he would expect from a college, where players are supposed to take more responsibility for their growth.

“It's a big adjustment, being away from family every day,” Jones said.

Michael Stanley, the head coach for the postgrad team, said he's seen nonreputable programs take advantage of players and their dreams. But after pulling up to Elevation Prep this fall with a van full of players who chose to travel with him to Fort Wayne, he felt nothing but relief.

“That's the thing about postgrad and prep schools, a lot of them are in it for the wrong reasons and don't last very long,” Stanley said. “That's the one scary thing about getting a position in this industry, it's hit or miss. But being here in Fort Wayne and being part of the startup, I'm very excited to see all the great things that are going to come from this.”

