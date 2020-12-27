Wilson, Spike honorees named

As the school year approached, the COVID-19 pandemic left the entire fall sports season in jeopardy.

While local athletic departments had to add extensive new safety protocols, and some teams and players were forced to sit out of games, the football and volleyball seasons were largely a success: Each SAC football team completed a full season, and Bishop Luers overcame a rough start in conference play and went on a magical playoff run that took the Knights all the way to the Class 2A state finals at Lucas Oil Stadium. The Bishop Dwenger volleyball team, meanwhile, faced great expectations and met them again and again, coming from two sets down to win the Class 3A state title, the first state championship in Saints volleyball history.

Like many other events, the traditional Fall Sports Awards Banquet could not be held due to COVID-19, so for the first time, The Journal Gazette All-Northeast Indiana football and volleyball teams and the Euell Wilson and Glass Spike winners will be recognized in print.

Northrop senior running back Damarius Cowen is the Euell Wilson Award winner, and Bishop Dwenger junior outside hitter Eva Hudson is the Glass Spike Award winner for the second year in a row. Bishop Luers football coach Kyle Lindsay is the SAC football coach of the year, and Bishop Dwenger volleyball coach Tim Houser is the SAC volleyball coach of the year.

This year the Euell Wilson Award, granted annually to an outstanding senior SAC football player, goes to Cowen, who was the area's leading rusher with 160.2 yards per game and 14 touchdowns, an average of 6.2 yards per carry. He was a first-team All-SAC selection and Indiana Football Coaches Association Class 5A Senior All-State honoree. Not only did he rush for more than 100 yards seven times this season, (and one 99-yard game), he had four games in which he topped 200 yards, including a 276-yard, four-touchdown effort in the season opener against Homestead.

“I just love to play the game of football, and I've just had a great coaching staff for me, that was best for me,” Cowen said. “They supported me in a lot of ways, on the field and off the field. Just made me feel at home.”

Cowen said he hopes to attend college and continue his football career after he graduates from Northrop this spring.

He is just the third Northrop player to be honored with the Wilson Award since its inception in 1992 and the first since Charles Bailey in 2003 (the only other Bruin to be honored was Ben Rogers in 1999).

Other players nominated for the award by SAC coaches include Ja'Suan Lambert of North Side, Devon Tippmann of Bishop Dwenger, Luke Palmer of Homestead and Hunter Mertz of Carroll.

The Glass Spike award recognizes an outstanding SAC volleyball player regardless of class, but this year it's just the icing on top of a season that concluded with a state title for Hudson and her teammates. Hudson, who has committed to Notre Dame, had 630 kills this season (an average of 6.3 per set, with an extraordinary .408 hitting percentage), 61 aces, 95 blocks and 293 digs.

Even in the talent-packed Bishop Dwenger lineup, Hudson was the one to turn to when the Saints needed to rally. It is fitting that one of her best performances of the year came in the five-set, come-from-behind victory over Brebeuf Jesuit in the Class 3A state title game, where she finished with 33 kills, a Class 3A state finals record.

But it wasn't a personal record: She had 41 kills in five-set loss to New Castle in September, 32 in a five-set win over Bellmont during the regular season and 37 against New Prairie in the semistate championship.

Bishop Dwenger players have now won the Glass Spike six times since it was first awarded in 1996, and four times in the last five years. She is the third person to win the Glass Spike twice, after Stephanie Bishop of Northrop and Tionna Williams of Concordia.

Houser is the first SAC coach to lead his team to an IHSAA state title match since Tricia Miller and Concordia won the Class 3A state title in 2014.

Lindsay's Bishop Luers football team started the season 1-3, suffering a demoralizing 38-0 loss to Concordia in Week 4. After that game, Lindsay and his staff reshuffled the offensive and defensive lines, and the players rededicated themselves at practice. By the time the playoffs rolled around, the Knights looked like a different team, and reeled off five straight playoff wins, including a second-half comeback win over Pioneer in the semistate. The Knights held the lead in the Class 2A state championship until they were overtaken by Western Boone late in the fourth quarter, losing 36-35.

