Chargers able to fight off Knights

OSSIAN – Carroll coach Mark Redding said he's seen enough Norwell girls basketball over the years to know that leads over the Knights have a habit of evaporating.

The Class 4A No. 10 Chargers got a taste of that at the Castle on Tuesday night, as an 18-point lead in the second quarter dwindled to six by halftime and a 24-point lead in the third quarter was cut to 12 before escaping with a 73-60 win over Class 3A No. 4 Norwell.

“(Norwell coach Eric Thornton) talked about this, regardless of who won the game, we were going to get something out of this game, because both teams are quality teams,” Redding said. “And when you play a quality team like Norwell, you're going to walk off the court getting something that's going to make you better in the long run.”

Carroll (12-2), which is 5-0 after returning from a two-week quarantine Dec. 29, powered to a 20-10 lead in the first quarter. Carroll's leading scorer, senior Emily Parrett, picked up two fouls in the first quarter and finished with 11 points, slightly below her season average, but other Chargers more than made up for it. Sophomore guard Taylor Fordyce made six of her first seven shots and finished with a team-high 18 points.

“We have a lot of players like Taylor who score quietly,” Redding said. “In every game we seem to have a couple girls who do that, and then you look at the scoreboard and say, 'Where? How? I didn't realize.' They do it quietly because they do it within the team, within what the defense is doing. And that's the great thing about this team, you just don't know who is going to step up.”

Even though things looked dire for the Knights (11-3) as they fell behind 34-16 in the second quarter, a 3-pointer by senior Lauren Bales gave them a burst of energy. Senior Maiah Shelton and junior Mackinzie Toliver then made four straight free throws, and just like that the Carroll lead was at 11.

Senior Kaylee Fuelling, who was recognized alongside Shelton before the game in honor of both breaking into the 1,000-point club Saturday, got hot and scored 11 points in the second quarter to help bring the halftime deficit to 40-34.

But the Chargers opened the second half with a 20-2 scoring run as sophomore Nevaeh Jackson scored 11 of her 16 points, including a 3-pointer that put Carroll up by 21 points, prompting a Norwell timeout.

Shelton opened the fourth quarter with back-to-back 3-pointers that cut the Carroll lead to 15, but the Knights couldn't get the gap under 10 points. She finished with 18 points, and Fuelling added 15.

“I love our team's fight,” Thornton said. “That's one thing we learned about this team, they have the ability to come back from double digits. What we've got to do is make those stretches that Carroll had, we've got to make them smaller. We can't let them get it to 24. We've got to stop the bleeding and get it turned around quicker than that.”

