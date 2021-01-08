Teammates top 1,000 on same day

OSSIAN – Norwell senior Maiah Shelton said she hadn't thought much about crossing the 1,000-point threshold until the basketball team banquet recognizing the 2019-20 Knights, when her coach Eric Thornton told her and her classmate Kaylee Fuelling they were on pace to join the club.

Shelton said that, even during that conversation, she had doubts that they would ever make it.

“I just wondered if we would even have a season, because that's when COVID had started to hit really hard,” Shelton said. “But then, it was super exciting to be that close with a teammate, and have an opportunity to have it together in one season.”

When the season did start, and when Shelton returned from an arm injury suffered late in the fall, she said her family kept track of her points as she crept closer to the milestone. Fuelling said she and her family weren't really aware of her total until the conclusion of the Hall of Fame Classic in New Castle, when Thornton told her she was just 12 points away.

And so on Saturday, Norwell girls basketball's elite club of 1,000-point scorers added two new members over the course of two games at their home tournament. Shelton was the first through the door, hitting a 3-pointer on the Knights' first possession against Plymouth in an eventual 47-30 win. Fuelling would cross the threshold during the second game against Wawasee, which the Knights (11-3) won 63-41.

“It couldn't be scripted any better,” Thornton said. “It's not going to happen again here. You just don't expect it to happen, ever. But I think it's appropriate for these two players, what they've done for our program. And all of their teammates share in this, and I know Maiah and Kaylee acknowledge that. ... It's a level of scoring over four years that's hard to do, but typically you see one in a class. To see two in a class, there's a lot of sharing the ball for that to happen. They've done it consistently, they've done it together. And I think it's kind of cool that they could do it at the same time and share that day.”

Before Tuesday's game against Carroll, which the Chargers won 73-60, Shelton (1,046 points) and Fuelling (1,019) were recognized in front of the home crowd with commemorative basketballs honoring their achievement. They joined some Norwell girls basketball greats, meeting Stephanie Conrad (a 2016 graduate), Mackenzie (Warwick) Shank (2006) and 2012 Miss Basketball Jessica Rupright (Norwell's all-time leading scorer with 1,591 points) at midcourt.

“It's one of my favorite nights of all time as a coach ever, honestly,” said Thornton, who is in his 24th season at Norwell. “To have some of the best players in school history be willing to change their schedules ... to be a part of that, it was awesome. The pregame was something I'll never forget. It was cool to see them say, you're in the club, all five of us now.”

Shelton said she didn't feel much pressure as she got closer to the mark, and that she simply had a golden opportunity against Plymouth.

“Honestly, we just tipped the ball off, they over-helped. I was wide open, and Kaylee kicked the ball to me, and I just let it fly like usual,” Shelton said.

Fuelling said she felt “antsy” as she got closer to the milestone. But the most remarkable thing that about the play that put her in the 1,000-point club, Fuelling said, was how it happened – on an assist from her sister Kennedy, a freshman, on a play they often struggle with.

“We really don't back door very well, and it was a back door, so me and my sister were both pretty proud of that,” Fuelling said. “Usually someone throws it out of bounds, or it just doesn't work out. But it did, she read it really well, so credit to her for that.”

