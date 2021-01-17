Hornets girls win tourney in coach's 1st year, a first

In his first year back at his alma mater, Angola girls basketball coach Nick Burlingame made history. His Hornets defeated Lakeland 55-45 on Saturday to win the Northeast Corner Conference tournament title, making Burlingame the first Angola girls coach to win the conference tourney in their first year with the program.

With the win in Topeka, the Hornets (14-3) claimed their third NECC tourney title in four years and sixth since 2011. Lauren Leach led the way with 25 points and Hanna Knoll added 17.

After a three-week layoff following a 57-29 loss to Homestead, Angola has won nine straight games over 15 days.

CARROLL 61, CARMEL 54: In Carmel, three Chargers scored at least 12 points to key a road victory at the state's largest school. Emily Parrett and Saniya Jackson each scored 17 for Carroll (16-2), winners of 13 straight, while Taylor Fordyce added 12. Kate Clarke scored a game-high 18 for Carmel (12-6).

GOSHEN 49, WARSAW 38: In Warsaw, the Redhawks used a 20-3 second-half run to emerge in a battle of the Northern Lakes Conference's final two unbeatens. The Tigers (14-4, 5-1) led 14-12 at halftime before seeing their five-game win streak snapped.

Boys basketball

CENTRAL NOBLE 61, ANGOLA 41: In Topeka, Connor Essegian scored 23 points as the Cougars successfully defended their NECC Tournament championship. Logan Gard added 12 points and nine rebounds for Central Noble (13-1). Dylan Oberlin's 10 points proved tops for Angola (7-6).

BLACKHAWK CHRISTIAN 87, BISHOP LUERS 71: At Blackhawk Christian, Caleb Furst scored 24 points as the Braves (11-1) rebounded from their first loss of the year. Callan Wood and Marcus Davidson both added 16 for Blackhawk. Freshman Isaac Zay led the Knights (2-5) with a career-high 21 points.

NEW HAVEN 59, CARROLL 51: In New Haven, the Bulldogs doubled up the Chargers 18-9 in the fourth quarter. Thomas Latham led four for New Haven (7-4) in double figures with 15, while Jackson Turnwald and Darrion Brooks both scored 12 and Jakar Williams added 10. Cody Burkey's 12 points topped Carroll (8-2).

Wrestling

NECC CHAMPIONSHIPS: In Garrett, the host Railroaders claimed six individual championships in rolling to their second straight NECC tournament title. Garrett totaled 262.5 points, besting runner-up Prairie Heights' 185. Fremont (130.5) edged Central Noble for third.

Colton Weimer (106 pounds), Hayden Brady (120), Kane McCormack (126), Brayden Baker (132), Chase Leech (152) and Kolin Cope (160) won their weight classes, as did Angola's Isaiah McCue (113), Coy Brames (220) and Brandon Villafuerte (285), Churubusco's Nick Nondorf (170), Central Noble's Jaxson Copas (182) and Fremont's Jacob Behm (195).

NLC CHAMPIONSHIPS: In Warsaw, Wawasee placed fifth and Warsaw seventh. Northridge edged Mishawaka, 224-222.5, to claim the conference tournament title. Wawasee's Hunter Miller (113) and Jace Alexander (138), and Warsaw's Jacob Linky (170) won individual titles.

Swimming

NE8 CHAMPIONSHIPS: In Ossian, Columbia City edged Norwell 333-326 for the boys title. Norwell's girls scored 340 points to best Columbia City's runner-up total of 211.

Official results for both meets will be finalized by Monday.