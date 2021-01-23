Carroll tops South, stays atop SAC standings

And then there was one.

Carroll is now the lone SAC girls basketball team without a conference loss after beating South Side 74-50 on Friday night at Charger Fieldhouse.

Carroll (17-2, 6-0 SAC) took the lead on the strength of a few early baskets from senior Emily Parrett, who scored 10 of her 20 points in the first half.

She hit two 3-pointers in the quarter, while her teammates Saniya Jackson, Brooke Pocock and Kayla Gibbs added one 3 each. South Side (8-4, 4-1), meanwhile, was consistently sent to the free throw line in the first quarter, but the Archers were unable to take advantage, shooting just 2 for 10.

“The thing that separates us is how they play defense, the defense creates the offense. I think the first half, I don't think we were focused, but I thought we came in in the second half and really got it going,” Carroll coach Mark Redding said.

The Chargers led 23-11 at the end of the first quarter, although an 8-0 run by the Archers early in the second quarter closed the gap to 23-20. But a 3-point by Carroll's Jasmine Anderson and another basket by Parrett pushed the Carroll lead back to 10.

South Side freshman Annika Davis, who finished with a game-high 27 points, countered with a 3-pointer, but Carroll sophomore Nevaeh Jackson immediately responded with one of her own to give the Chargers a 33-23 lead.

The Archers never got the Chargers lead back under 10 points. Carroll led 40-26 at halftime, and stretched the lead to 28 points in the second half.

South Side was playing without junior guard Olivia Smith, who is averaging 17 points.

The Archers, who had not played since a Jan. 2 loss at Fishers, committed 24 turnovers, a number of them unforced, and had just seven assists. But Davis began to settle down at the free-throw line as the game went on (she shot 4 for 8 from the line in the first half, and 7 for 9 in the second), Lamyia Woodson scored nine points and had eight rebounds, and the team combined for 12 steals.

Freshman Lexi Castator scored 10 points for the Chargers, and Jackson scored eight.

Parrett, who was one of four girls basketball team members honored on senior day alongside Delane Sheets, Olivia Lowery and Evy Murphy, said she was pleased by the way her team played in front of an emotional crowd, on an emotional night, after one of the most trying basketball seasons on record.

“We've worked hard for this all year, and it's more exciting because it's senior night,” Parrett said. “But I knew what we were capable of, we just had to show it.”

The Chargers, who have won 14 straight games, are now in the driver's seat for the SAC title.

They have added a game at Angola today, and then finish out the conference slate with games against North Side on Tuesday, SAC dark horse contender Snider on Friday and Wayne next Saturday.

