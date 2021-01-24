Braves win NE8 wresting title

Bellmont claimed just one individual championship at Saturday's Northeast 8 wrestling tournament, but a total team effort helped the Braves hoist the team title. Bellmont scored 201 points to claim the championship at Huntington North, while Columbia City edged the host Vikings, 179.5-175, for second.

Isaac Ruble (113 pounds) claimed a first-period pin in the finals to improve to 15-0 for Bellmont, while Leo's Ian Heath now stands at 20-0 after winning the title at 132. New Haven senior Elijah Chacon earned a 15-0 technical fall victory in the 145-pound championship match to move to 22-0, and Norwell senior Isaiah Brege's 11-3 major decision in the finals at 182 kept his record unblemished at 19-0.

Other individual champions included Leo's Bryce Clark (106) and Hunter Prahl (195); Huntington North's Preston Teusch (120), Luke Teusch (126) and Julian Fletcher (152); Columbia City's Jarrett Forrester (138) and Alton Mullinax (170); Norwell's Eli Johnson (160), DeKalb's Carter Miller (220) and New Haven's Jon Louden (285).

Boys basketball

CARROLL 52, BISHOP DWENGER 37: At Carroll, the Chargers kept pace with Summit Athletic Conference co-leaders Homestead, as Jalen Jackson scored 19 points to lead three in double figures for the hosts. Sam Strycker finished with a double-double (10 points, 10 rebounds) and Cody Burkey added 10 points for Carroll (10-2, 5-0), while Brenden Lytle's 12-point night proved tops for the Saints (6-4, 3-2).

NORTH SIDE 68, SOUTH BEND WASHINGTON 58: In South Bend, a late run, coupled with a 22-point, six-rebound effort from freshman Brauntae Johnson, lifted the Legends (5-8). Jordan Green added 18 for North Side.

LEO 46, EAST NOBLE 40: In Kendallville, DJ Allen led all scorers with 19 points as the Lions stayed perfect on the season (11-0, 3-0 Northeast 8). The Knights fell to .500 overall (7-7, 0-3).

BELLMONT 32, HUNTINGTON NORTH 30: In Decatur, the Braves took a two-point halftime lead and made it stand up in a defensive struggle of NE8 unbeatens. Bellmont (7-4 overall) kept pace with Leo atop the conference standings at 3-0, while the Vikings lost for the first time in league play and just the second time overall (6-2, 2-1).

WAWASEE 43, WEST NOBLE 40: In Syracuse, Keaton Dukes' game-high 16 points led the Warriors to the victory. Collin Roberson of Wawasee (5-6) and Austin Cripe of West Noble (6-6) both scored 13.

Girls basketball

CARROLL 57, ANGOLA 46: In Angola, Taylor Fordyce scored a game-high 18 points as the Chargers won their 15th consecutive game. Hanna Knoll finished with 16 points for the Hornets (16-4), who saw their 11-game win streak snapped. Three others for Carroll (18-2) added eight points apiece.

ELKHART 64, NORTHROP 54: In Elkhart, TiAuna White poured in 28 points for the Bruins (8-9) in the loss.

SOUTH SIDE 51, WAYNE 36: At South Side, three Archers scored at least 12 points to give the hosts a weekend split against the SAC. Annika Davis netted 16 for South Side (9-4, 5-1) while Jada Stewart scored 10 for the Generals (6-11, 1-6).

JAY COUNTY 74, SOUTHERN WELLS 36: In Poneto, a school-record 43-point night from Renna Schweiterman lifted the visiting Patriots to victory in ACAC play. The Raiders (4-15, 0-5) dropped their 10th decision in their last 11 outings.

LAKEWOOD PARK 45, BLACKHAWK CHRISTIAN 42: At Blackhawk Christian, Chloe Jolloff scored 27 points as the Panthers claimed a late-season matchup of Class 1A Fremont Sectional favorites.