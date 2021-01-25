IHSAA announces sectional pairings for girls basketball

Central Noble lost to Lakeland by four points in the first round of the NECC Tournament. And the Cougars (15-4, 16-3 NECC) beat Lakeland (17-6, 7-3) by five points in their regular-season meeting last week.

But when the two NECC girls basketball teams teams meet for a third time in the first round of the Wawasee Sectional, they'll play for the right to stay alive in the state tournament – and a date with West Noble (15-5, 8-2), which has a first-round bye.

Of the 64 sectionals unveiled Sunday night, for a tournament that begins Feb. 2, the Class 3A Wawasee site has the 10th highest winning percentage for all its teams, who are a combined 66-45 (59.5%). Forty-seven of those wins come from Central Noble, Lakeland and West Noble at the top of the bracket, while defending state champion NorthWood (1-13), Wawasee (6-10) and Tippecanoe Valley (12-7) are in the bottom half.

A rematch is also on the table in the first round of the Class A Fremont sectional, where Blackhawk Christian (15-5) will meet Lakewood Park Christian (11-6). Chloe Jolloff scored 27 points for the Panthers as they beat the Braves 45-42 on Saturday.

In the Class 3A Garrett Sectional, Angola (16-4) and Concordia (13-6) meet in the first round – an echo of last season, when the two teams met in the second round of the state tournament and the Cadets ended the season for the Hornets, who had won 20 straight games.

The Hornets are once again looking strong heading into the sectional tournament with an NECC tournament title under their belts, though a scary Carroll team ended Angola's 11-game winning streak with a 57-46 decision Saturday.

Bishop Dwenger (6-16) gets a first-round bye and awaits the winner of Angola-Concordia. Garrett (16-2), which was knocked out of the NECC tournament by Angola but beat the Hornets during their regular-season matchup and has already claimed at least a share of the league title, is positioned in the top half of the Garrett bracket. The Railroaders open the tournament against Leo (3-14) and the winner will move on to Woodlan in the semis (7-11).

In the Class 2A Eastside Sectional, Adams Central (13-8) opens with what should be an easy matchup against Canterbury (0-13), and the winner of that game faces the winner of Eastside (10-9) and South Adams (8-11), both of whom have been beaten by the Flying Jets. But Bluffton (11-9) lurks in the top of the bracket, where the Tigers will face the winner of Churubusco (5-15) and Whitko (2-17).

Just as last year, Norwell (18-3) will meet Bishop Luers in the first round of the sectional tournament, which will be held at the Knights home gym this year. But Luers, which entered last year's sectional tournament with a 15-7 record and gave Norwell a tough fight before falling 60-53, has not been as strong this year and currently has a record of 7-11.

The winner of that first-round game gets the victor of Heritage (9-11) and last year's host Mississinewa (5-11). Bellmont (13-5) and Oak Hill (6-14) are in the top half of the bracket and could face Norwell in the championship game.

Carroll (18-2) and Snider (11-6), who have the best records in their Class 4A sectional, received byes to the semifinals. Carroll will face the winner of North Side-East Noble, who have a combined nine wins, and Snider gets the winner of Northrop (8-9) vs. DeKalb (3-17). According to the IHSAA broadcast, this sectional will be held at DeKalb.

In the Class 4A Columbia City Sectional, Homestead (13-5) draws Wayne (6-11) in the first round, and the winner of that game will move on to face host Columbia City (11-7). Huntington North (13-7) will face a much-improved New Haven team (7-9) in the first round in the bottom of the bracket, while South Side (9-4) received a bye.

