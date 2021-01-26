Archers find groove in 4th

After a tough few weeks, South Side needed a win, and the Archers secured it Monday night with a 57-46 victory over Concordia.

The Archers (10-4, 6-1 SAC) faced a 20-day layoff with no games from Jan. 2 to Jan. 22, which is usually a key stretch in the season. As they prepared to return to action, they learned that they would have to play several games without star junior Olivia Smith. After preparing all week to face Carroll, they fell to the Chargers 74-50 on Friday, their first conference loss and devastating their chances to win the SAC title.

The Archers held a narrow lead over the Cadets (13-7, 5-3) for three quarters and saw it shrink to two points by the fourth quarter. But as the final quarter wound down, the Archers went on a 12-0 run to pull away.

“There was a lot of energy tonight, and I think there was some of that missing this weekend,” Archers coach Juanita Goodwell said. “It definitely feels great to be back in it and the swing of things, and that we have a week. Win or lose, this week is all about getting this team back so that we can be as strong for sectionals as we possibly can.”

Goodwell said her team's focus was on matching Concordia's defensive effort. For the first few minutes of the game, 6-foot-2 senior Chanteese Craig, especially, kept finding ways to get to the basket, and the Cadets took an early lead. The Archers struggled to defend her without fouling, and she attempted 14 foul shots over the course of the game, hitting 10. The situation proved frustrating for Lamyia Woodson, who picked up three fouls in the first half and picked up a fourth early in the third quarter. Woodson avoided her fifth foul until 10 seconds were left and the game's outcome was already decided.

“It's always nice to see two bigs – we don't see that very often here in the city, two bigs go at it, and it's fun to watch that,” Goodwell said of Woodson and Craig. “It was something she was challenged with last year, she couldn't handle the adversity when she felt the calls were one-sided, and she thought things needed to be called a foul and she wasn't getting it. To see her grow through that this season, she put it on display tonight. There was a moment we had to pull her out and I had to get her to calm down, but to finish the second half, that was huge for us.”

Woodson finished with six points in the second half (11 overall) and a team-leading eight rebounds. Jas Combs, who ignited the fourth quarter run with a 3-pointer after Concordia closed to 45-43, led with 13 points, and freshman Annika Davis scored 11. Junior guard Cierra “CC” Calloway finished with nine points and was instrumental in igniting the Archers' offense in the second half.

“One of the last timeouts I called, I told them that on the offensive end we just need to continue to push, layups only and get the basket the best that we can,” Goodwell said. “The effort we gave on the defensive end to close them down and get some touches, get deflections, I think provided them some energy to push that ball and stay in the transition mindset. And we got some really good layup opportunities in that sequence, and that's really what we wanted to see.”

Craig finished with a team-leading 16 points for the Cadets. Grace Hedtke scored 13, and LonDynn Betts had 11.

Goodwell said she hopes Smith can return by Friday's regular-season finale against Bishop Dwenger, although she is still expected to miss Thursday's game against rival Homestead.

