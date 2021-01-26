Busco holds off Snider repeat miracle

CHURUBUSCO – Just as in their meeting in 2020, Snider got the last shot against Churubusco on Tuesday night.

But this time around, instead of a shocking come-from-behind win for the Panthers, the 3-point shot hit the rim, bounced up to the backboard and then fell harmlessly away, giving the host Eagles a 74-71 win.

Class 2A Churubusco is now 2-0 against SAC teams (the Eagles beat South Side in overtime in December, and Wayne and North Side still remain on the schedule) and 3-0 against Class 4A schools.

The usually short Eagles bench was even smaller on Tuesday, with 6-foot-5 center Gavin Huelsenbeck unavailable because of COVID contact tracing and another player out with a concussion. Just six Churubusco players, two of them freshmen, contributed significant minutes on Tuesday (Churubusco coach Chris Paul said the entire program, JV and varsity, had just 10 players available), but the Eagles came out ahead even after the Panthers erased a 12-point Busco lead and tied the game at 67 in the fourth quarter.

Churubusco's 6-9 senior Landen Jordan had to leave the game after picking up his fourth foul in the third quarter, and Snider's slow but steady comeback started with Jordan's on the bench. Still, Paul said, the rest of the team did just enough to maintain the lead.

"We held firm, that was the key. We held the fort down," Paul said. "(Jordan) missed almost eight minutes, so he basically he was out a whole quarter. ... But we found a way. Luke (McClure) got aggressive getting to the rim, Jackson (Paul) got aggressive getting to the rim. And I was proud of them, because I didn't want us to just jacks 3s. That's not the way we're built. We're an aggressive, attacking team."

Paul admitted that he did flash back to last year's game, when Snider erased a 10-point deficit in about a minute and then won on a buzzer-beater by Jade Moore, as the Panthers began to close in during the second half.

"I was wondering if it was going to come down to the way it came down last year. I was thinking, no, not twice. Not twice," Paul said.

In the final few minutes, Snider tied the Eagles three times. But when Jackson Paul hit a free throw to give the Eagles a 72-71 lead, but missed the second, Moore got the rebound and Snider suddenly had the perfect opportunity to retake the lead with about 16 seconds left to play. Instead, McClure snatched the ball from Aiden Lambert as he drove to the rim and was immediately fouled. McClure hit both free throws for a 74-71 cushion, and though the Panthers had one more shot to tie, Karson Jenkins' 3-pointer was just a bit off target.

The Eagles committed 23 turnovers – a figure Paul said he hopes is just an anomaly – but the Eagles were saved by their shooting, hitting 53% from the floor and making 23 of 29 free throws.

Jordan finished with 31 points and 18 rebounds, Jackson Paul scored 24 and McClure had 18.

Jenkins and Elijah Brown each scored 20 points for the Panthers, with 10 of Brown's coming in the third quarter. Moore scored 10 points.

