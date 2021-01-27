Some fans allowed to return to FWCS home sports contests

Fort Wayne Community Schools announced Wednesday that limited fans will be allowed to attend home sporting events at the district's five high schools – North Side, Northrop, South Side, Snider and Wayne – starting on Thursday.

For most sports, each athlete on the roster will be allotted two tickets that may be used by family members. The tickets must be purchased at https://ticketspicket.com/. Coaches will provide athletes with the access code that may be used for a particular event.

Most area school districts have limited attendance at high school sporting events this school year in an attempt to slow the spread of COVID-19, but FWCS has had some of the strictest limits in recent months. In the early weeks of the fall sports season, all fans were banned from attending events, and games were once again limited to essential personnel late in football season as cases continued to rise in the area.

Much of the winter sports season has been conducted with no fans at FWCS home games, and the limited fan attendance will come just in time for the final regular season girls basketball games. Girls basketball sectional games will begin next week and wrestling sectionals will be held Saturday, although no FWCS schools will serve as sectional hosts in either state tournament. The IHSAA has said that if there are wide differences in attendance policies between different schools in the same sectional or regional, it will move host sites to school districts that are allowing more fans in the stands.

According to a release by FWCS, the district was able to lower restrictions after two consecutive weeks in the "orange category" (moderate to high community spread), which indicates less prevalence of COVID-19 in Fort Wayne than earlier this winter.

According to this designation, pep bands and dance teams will still not be allowed to attend basketball games, but all cheerleaders and basketball players will be able to obtain two tickets each for their family members. Spectators will still be expected to socially distance in the stands and wear masks. Wrestlers and gymnasts are allowed to obtain two tickets for their contests. Because of the limited seating at pools, senior swimmers will be allotted two tickets for their senior nights only. No spectators will be allowed at invitational-style swim meets.

