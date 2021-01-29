Safety a priority for tournament

On Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a report detailing a pair of high school wrestling tournaments held on successive days in December in Florida. In the report, researchers concluded that “high-contact school athletic activities for which mask wearing and physical distancing are not possible should be postponed during periods with substantial or high levels of (COVID-19) community transmission.”

However, the report did not specifically state whether all attendees complied fully with mask and physical distancing recommendations outside of when athletes were competing. While an inherent risk of spreading COVID-19 accompanies any activity when masks cannot be worn and physical distancing guidelines can't be met, area athletic directors and wrestling coaches explained they're doing everything in their power to keep the sport safe.

At Carroll, where athletic director Dan Ginder will serve as director for a sectional tournament on Saturday featuring 10 area schools, attendance will be limited to one spectator per competitor. To ensure distancing when athletes are not actively wrestling, those spectators will sit only in the upper level on one side of Carroll's Fieldhouse.

“We submitted a plan to the Allen County Board of Health for approval, so we made sure we were following recommendations,” Ginder said. “There is risk in everything we do. It is tiresome, but the alternative is what happened to our kids last spring and we don't have athletics. We are fortunate to be in Indiana, where we have shown that we can play athletics successfully.”

And area coaches such as Nick Kraus, whose wife gave birth to a micropreemie just before he guided the Railroaders to the team championship at Carroll a season ago, fully comprehends the risks of spreading COVID to the immunocompromised. His daughter spent her first 108 days in the NICU just as the pandemic started, but he weighs the effect on his squad's mental health as well.

“I understand the fear,” Kraus said. “I didn't want my elder relatives to get it, and I didn't want my micropreemie to get it. (The wrestlers on my team) know that there are states next to us that aren't able to do anything. Everyone has made it about the kids. Our kids are thrilled they get to compete.”

New Haven, which will also host a 10-team sectional, will run its tournament very differently than in years past. Like Carroll, New Haven will limit spectators, though two attendees per participant will be allowed to attend. Rather than setting up three mats side by side on the main basketball court, New Haven will set up one mat on each of its three courts inside the gym to allow for physical distancing.

“Our goal, like every other school, is to keep students, players, coaches, and fans safe and allow student athletes the opportunity to continue to play,” New Haven athletic director Andrew Wagner said.

Many wrestling programs throughout the area have seen athletes forced out of competition because of contact tracing, though much of that stems from contact outside the practice room. For Snider coach Matt Cochran, who guided the Panthers to the team sectional championship last season at New Haven, he's preached awareness of COVID to his athletes while stressing the importance of not living in fear of the disease.

“Some of the guys, obviously they're worried, but they also know they can't control it,” Cochran said. “They just continue to work. We've taken all the precautions we can in our room and limit the conditions to where kids would get contact traced out. We've been very fortunate.”

While COVID adversely affected every athletic department's budget, the ability to allow athletes to compete stands paramount.

“I feel very confident that we can have a successful and safe postseason in all of our winter sports and continue right into the spring,” Ginder said. “The safety precautions we have to implement (regarding) attendance (are) disappointing, but it doesn't change the competition. I'd trade the ability to have spectators for the chance for our kids to compete any day of the week.”