Shelton looking to secure his legacy

Reakus Shelton knows what's at stake. He sees the potential to cement his legacy as one of the greatest wrestlers in the storied history of Snider High School.

The potential roadblocks? He's certainly aware of those as well. He's just not paying any mind to them.

“At this point, I just have to stay focused and not overthink anything,” said Shelton, who will compete in the 132-pound weight class at Saturday's New Haven Sectional. “I'll just keep attacking and not give up any easy points. I'm just going to keep fighting. Even if I get scored on, I won't give up.”

Typically, it's Shelton scoring the points, as evidenced by his sparkling 22-1 record this season for the Panthers. Last Saturday, Shelton notched his third career Summit Athletic Conference Tournament championship.

Last winter, Shelton wrestled his way to an eighth-place finish at the IHSAA State Finals. But one of those roadblocks will present itself at New Haven in the form of Leo's Ian Heath, a three-time state qualifier who finished fifth at 126 in 2019, then 6th at 132 in 2020.

Heath handed Shelton four losses last season. The first, a one-point decision at a late-season dual, previewed matchups in sectionals, regionals and semistate.

Those four matches, according to coach Matt Cochran, serve as experiences where Shelton can grow and improve.

“They tend to have good battles and close matches,” Cochran said. “He keeps levelheaded and he continues to work. This year he's been able to stay focused and keep wrestling well.”

Shelton's podium finish at Bankers Life Fieldhouse didn't surprise Cochran a bit. After seeing his standout compete twice at nationals in Fargo, N.D. – Greco-Roman in 2018, then freestyle in 2019 – the Snider coach matched Shelton up against returning state qualifier Beau Humphrey in a preseason intrasquad dual meet.

While Shelton lost the match by one point, his competitiveness against such a decorated wrestler flipped the switch in his mind.

“(That match) told me a lot, because you know how good a wrestler he was,” Shelton said. “Coming into Snider, he whipped on me, but the intrasquad match, it showed me I improved and got way better.”

Shelton took just 97 seconds to pin Concordia's Carter Ripke in the finals at the SAC tourney last Saturday.

That victory brought Shelton just one away from amassing 100 for his career.

Barring a major surprise, a quartet of strong performances over the next four Saturdays in the state tournament could propel Shelton into the top-10 all-time for career wins at Snider.

Currently, 2001 state champion Greg Wagner resides in 10th place with 110 career victories.

Also looming at semistate? Northridge senior Collin Ruemler, the wrestler responsible for Shelton's only defeat this year.

But the opportunity to unseat Wagner, who earned All-American honors thrice wrestling for the University of Michigan, in Snider's Top Ten?

Shelton knows exactly what that would mean, both in present and future.

“It would mean everything,” Shelton said. “For me to work as hard as I've been, and just leave my name as a Panther, it would mean everything to me. I hope that I can then motivate other people that come into Snider after me to come and beat me.

“It just means a lot, to do something that hasn't been done in a long time.”