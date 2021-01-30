Carroll completes double comeback

The Carroll boys and girls each put themselves in a big hole in their first halves of Friday night's doubleheader at Snider, and each pulled off a big come-from-behind victory to remain undefeated in the SAC.

The Carroll girls (20-2, 8-0 SAC) overtook the Panthers (12-7, 6-3) in the third quarter and held on to win 79-75 and clinch the SAC title, the Chargers' first league championship since joining the conference ahead of the 2015-16 season.

In the second game, the Carroll boys (11-2, 6-0) didn't retake the lead until the final seconds of the fourth quarter, when junior Jalen Jackson caught a bounce pass from Sam Strycker and scored a layup that gave the Chargers a 65-63 lead. The Panthers (7-7, 3-3) had 0.9 second left for a game-winner of their own, but the Hail Mary attempt missed the mark.

The Snider girls challenged Carroll with a punishing pace in the first quarter, and with sharp-shooting on its side led 26-16 at the end of the period. Early in the second quarter, the Chargers committed a series of mistakes under the Snider basket: The Panthers picked off an inbound pass and Carroll compounded the mistake by fouling Johnea Donahue as she shot. When she missed her second free throw, Snider's Destini Craig got the rebound and was fouled as she made her shot. By the time the Chargers finally got the ball back to their half of the court, they were trailing 33-16.

Carroll's Jasmine Anderson hit two straight baskets to stop the bleeding, and over the rest of the second quarter Saniya Jackson scored eight points and her sister Navaeh Jackson added eight more. By the time the Chargers went to the locker room at halftime, they trailed just 41-37.

Carroll tied it and then took the lead during a 10-0 run in the second half, and though Snider hung around for the rest of the game, the Panthers never retook control.

“Our defense, we really started to rebound more in the second half,” said Saniya Jackson, who led Carroll with 26 points. “In the first half, we weren't really executing on defense. We weren't really guarding our players. But in the second half, we started to match up and have the energy we needed to match theirs, and it helped us win.”

Emily Parrett scored 15 points for the Chargers, Delane Sheets had 11 and Nevaeh Jackson nine.

Donahue led Snider with 21 points, and Jordyn Poole scored 20.

The Carroll boys led 15-12 at the end of the first quarter, but the Chargers hit just three field goals in the second quarter, coinciding with a short slump from junior Jalen Jackson, who scored eight points in the first quarter but went 0 for 5 in the second period. The Panthers, meanwhile, went 8 for 9 during that stretch, including hitting all five attempts from 3-point land. At halftime, Snider led 34-22.

The two teams each hit four 3-pointers in the third period, and Jackson added 4 of 6 shots for eight points in the quarter to cut Snider's lead to 50-44 by the end of the quarter.

Jackson finally tied the score at 63 late in the fourth quarter, and the Chargers got the ball back in the final seconds.

After a timeout, Carroll's Cam Hedgecock inbounded to Strycker, who tossed it to Jackson. His defender couldn't slow him as he put it up for the go-ahead score.

“The first time, we tried to run a double ball screen, and it didn't work, so we called a timeout,” Jackson said. “And then we ran a play called 'Duke,' looked for a shooter, he got to the corner, looked for me and I got the winning shot.”

With less than a second on the clock, Snider's Jade Moore attempted a three-quarter court shot, but if fell slightly short and to the left of the hoop.

Jackson scored all but two of his team's 21 points in the fourth quarter and finished with 35 points. Ryan Preston scored 11 for the Chargers.

Aidan Lambert led the Panthers with 15 points, Elijah Brown scored 13 and Jade Moore had 12.

vjacobsen@jg.net