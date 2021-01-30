Railroaders repeat at Carroll wrestling setionals

Fourteen weight classes, 10 teams. Yet the Carroll wrestling sectional boiled down to one match on Saturday. While Concordia’s Chance Harris' 3-2 victory over the Chargers’ Kyler Bills in the championship at 220 pounds officially secured Garrett’s 234.5-233 win over Carroll in the team competition, Railroaders coach Nick Kraus dubbed his squad’s second consecutive sectional championship a total team effort.

“I can go up and down the lineup,” Kraus said. “Literally every kid on our team did something to contribute. That’s the most complete team victory we’ve had. Hopefully we ride some momentum next week and get kids on the right track, but literally every kid won a match or got a bonus point or did something to help us win.”

In all, five Garrett wrestlers won their weight classes – Colton Weimer (106), Hayden Brady (113), Keegan McComb (120), Jadyn Gilbert (138) and Wayne Wells IV (145). Brady improved to 21-2 on the season by pinning Bishop Dwenger’s Elliott Cornewell at the 4:33 mark of the championship match, handing the Saints junior his first loss of the year (31-1).

“Today went really well,” Brady said. “I think I could have performed better, but at the end of the day I got what I came here for and now I have to look forward to next week. We have a good team here, and it’s a team effort. To know you did your part, it definitely helps.”

Brady credited Weimer with outstanding effort all year long in the practice room, which ultimately yielded both Railroaders blue ribbons on Saturday. While the ongoing pandemic limits how many teammates each wrestler can work with during practice in efforts to mitigate potential contact tracing issues, the example each puts forward on a daily effort affects all teammates in a positive fashion.

“Having a good workout partner always helps,” Brady said. “It makes both of us better and everyone else on the team better. It’s one step forward, closer to our goals.”

Though Bills’ defeat prevented Carroll from a chance to claim the team title with Reeve Muncie left to compete at 285, the Chargers’ big man knew the importance of making a statement. After matching 26-second pinfall victories in the quarters and semifinals, Muncie, who entered the finals at 23-1, needed just 78 seconds to put both shoulders of Concordia senior Logan Nahrwold-Settle to the mat.

Nahrwold-Settle (now 18-2) pinned his first two opponents as well to set up the matchup of one-loss grapplers in the championship. But Muncie, who moved into first place Saturday on Carroll’s career pinfall victory list, repeated as the Carroll Sectional champion at 285. A satisfying victory to be sure, but Muncie’s not yet satisfied.

“It’s pretty cool, but I’m not done yet and I’d like to push that a little bit higher if I can,” Muncie said of breaking the career pinfall victory record. “I just need to keep getting mentally prepared and keep working on my craft.”

Columbia City qualified five wrestlers for the finals, amassing 193 points to finish third, while Huntington North took fourth with 174.5. Of the Eagles’ quintet of finalists, just senior Alton Mullinax broke through, improving to 23-2 by defeating Dwenger’s Shane Delaney 8-5 to win at 170.

“It’s been a long journey,” Mullinax said. “My freshman year, I didn’t even place at this tournament. It’s kind of crazy, I was kind of lightheaded at the top of the podium.”

Still, the day belonged to the Railroaders. And this day certainly felt different to Kraus, who rushed to the NICU at Dupont Hospital immediately after last year’s sectional tournament to see his newborn daughter.

“As we’ve started building up our program and it’s gotten better every year, I feel like these kids didn’t come here to get second,” Kraus said. “I think back to last year a little bit, and how I wasn’t able to enjoy it as much as I could have. This is a pretty big (freaking) deal right now. I’m able to enjoy this,and Piper is doing well. This is (awesome).”