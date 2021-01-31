Bellmont wrestlers claim title

Five Bellmont wrestlers won individual championships as the Braves added to the state's second-highest sectional championship total Saturday at Jay County. Isaac Ruble stayed perfect for Bellmont, notching a forfeit and two pins amassing 24 and 50 seconds, to win the title at 113 pounds.

Dominic Litchfield (132), Garrett Manley (145), Duke Myers (170) and Dalton Robinson (285) each won their weight classes as the Braves won their 44th team title. Bellmont bested the host Patriots for the championship, 242-221.

Bluffton's Landon Bertsch (15-0) won at 126, as did teammate Cameron Farmer (10-3) at 220. Other area sectional champions included Alex Currie (33-2) at 152 and Blake Heyerly (35-0) at 195 for Adams Central, along with Norwell's Eli Johnson (28-1) at 160 and Isaiah Brege (23-0) at 182.

NEW HAVEN SECTIONAL: In New Haven, Leo emerged from a four-team battle to claim the team championship. The Lions scored 219.5 points, besting Homestead (198), Snider (189) and the host Bulldogs (184). Three Lions turned in championship performances – Bryce Clark (106), Jacob Veatch (120) and Ian Heath (132), who improved to 23-0 after defeating Snider's Reakus Shelton in the finals, 5-1. New Haven's Elijah Chacon also kept his perfect record intact, winning at 145 to move to 25-0.

WESTVIEW SECTIONAL: In Topeka, Prairie Heights outscored every other squad by at least 49.5 points, amassing 246.5 points to claim the title at Westview. East Noble (197), DeKalb (182.5) and Fremont (157) finished second through fourth, respectively. Angola's Brandon Villafuerte won the title at 285 to improve to 19-0, while East Noble's Keegan Malott stands at 16-1 and Aidan Sprague holds a 22-1 record after claiming titles at 106 and 120.

PLYMOUTH SECTIONAL: In Plymouth, Wawasee won the team title with 241.5 points, while Warsaw finished fourth with 186.

Individual champions for the team titlists include Kaleb Salazar (106), Hunter Miller (113), Dylan Tom (120), Logan Stuckman (132), Jace Alexander (138) and Gavin Malone (145), with Miller (15-0) and Alexander (18-0) keeping perfect records intact. Jacob Linky claimed the Tigers' lone title at 170.

Girls basketball

CARROLL 76, WAYNE 41: At Wayne, the Chargers won their 18th straight game and set a school record for single-season victories. Emily Parrett scored 16 to lead Carroll (21-2, 9-0 Summit Athletic Conference) to a perfect record against SAC competition, while Kayla Gibbs added 14. Wayne (7-13, 1-8) fell for the sixth time in seven games.

Boys

HOMESTEAD 74, PERU 41: At Homestead, the top-ranked team in Class 4A had little trouble with the No. 13 squad in Class 3A. The Spartans (18-0) moved within a game of the 2011-12 squad for the best start in school history as Fletcher Loyer netted 23 and Luke Goode added 21.

WARSAW 57, ELKHART 56: In Warsaw, Jaxon Gould's leaner in the lane with 2.1 seconds remaining lifted the Tigers. Gould led all scorers with 23 points, while Jackson Dawson pulled down a game-high 12 rebounds for Warsaw (10-7).

ANGOLA 77, FAIRFIELD 41: In Angola, Brian Parrish poured in a career-high 30 points and added five assists, while Joel Knox finished with 22 points, eight boards, four assists and four steals for the Hornets (8-8, 4-3 Northeast Corner Conference).