Win has Lions at top of NE8

LEO-CEDARVILLE – Leo coach Cary Cogdell said his team's 47-43 win over Bellmont on Saturday evening felt more like an escape than a victory, but it will count just the same in the NE8 standings, where the Lions are now the only team without a conference loss.

The Lions (13-1, 5-0 NE8) led by as many as 12 points in the second quarter, but by the fourth quarter the Braves (8-5, 3-1 NE8) had cut the lead to 41-39.

The score remained locked there for several minutes, but Leo hit all six free throw attempts in the final 31 seconds.

“It was a very difficult win over a team (against whom) we knew possessions were going to matter,” Cogdell said. “They're a very disciplined, smart team. They battled back, and we had a good run in the first half but they came back at us, and it was a fight, tooth-and-nail, the whole way.”

The Braves took advantage of sharp-shooting to take a 10-2 lead, but after getting settled, Leo went on a 26-6 run that stretched from the middle of the first quarter until just before halftime. Leo led 28-19 at halftime.

“We just weren't communicating, letting guys get open, hit shots,” Leo senior Blake Davison said of his team's early struggles. “We just weren't talking.”

After taking control of the game in the second quarter, the Lions faltered in the third quarter. Leo only took five shots in the quarter, including a buzzer-beater by D.J. Allen that gave the Lions a 35-30 lead heading into the fourth.

“In the third quarter, I think we had six turnovers, so that took away a lot of our possessions, and they didn't have any,” Cogdell said. “So they got six more possessions than we did in the third quarter, which allowed them to make a run at us.”

Aside from that messy third quarter, the Lions played a relatively clean game, finishing with just nine giveaways (the Braves had 10). With 6:08 to play, Bellmont senior forward Nic Ellsworth completed an old-fashioned 3-point play to cut Leo's lead to 41-37, and junior guard John Ulman cut the lead to 41-39 with a hook shot. In the final minutes, as the Braves desperately needed the Lions to make a mistake, Leo didn't. In addition to hitting those six foul shots in the final 31 seconds, the Lions hit 12 of 15 foul shots overall, while Bellmont only attempted three.

Davison led the Braves with 15 points, Zack Troyer scored 11 points and had six rebounds, and Allen scored nine points and had six boards. Bellmont's Caden Staub led all scorers with 16 points, and Ulman scored nine points and had nine rebounds.

