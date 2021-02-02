Carroll keeps focus on goal

For a lot of basketball teams, the topic of conversation, at least publicly, is the next game. The next week.

But ever since the preseason, the Carroll girls have been open about their ambition: Get to regional weekend, and maybe even beyond. Knock off Homestead, which ended the Chargers' season in the regional semifinal in 2020.

As the season went on, through a win streak that stretches back to November and a quarantine period that lasted much of December, and even as they climbed to No. 5 in the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association statewide poll, the Chargers (21-2, 9-0 SAC) maintained that regular season accomplishments such as an SAC title would be icing on the cake, and that the real focus was on improving before the sectional tournament.

“Our focus every year is going on and winning sectionals and moving on, and if we win the conference along the way, that's a bonus,” Carroll coach Mark Redding said Friday, after his team rallied from an 18-point deficit to beat Snider 79-75 and clinch the SAC. “We weren't focusing on that, we were focusing on tonight. What do we have to do to get better? We're going to see this team again.”

With sectional tournaments set to begin today, the time has finally come, and the Chargers head into the postseason as the hottest team in Northeast Indiana, taking an 18-game win streak into the Class 4A DeKalb Sectional. Carroll drew a first-round bye in the tournament and will play the winner of North Side-East Noble in the semifinals on Friday.

The Chargers have won sectional titles in each of the last four years, and have also been eliminated in the regional semifinal round in each of the last four seasons. Once again, Carroll will be the favorites to win a sectional championship: North Side and East Noble are a combined 10-34, and Northrop and DeKalb, who will meet in today's other quarterfinal, are a combined 11-30. Snider (12-7) also drew a bye to the second round, and will play the winner of Northrop-DeKalb on Friday. That makes the Panthers Carroll's most likely challenger for a sectional title.

Snider lost 80-52 to Carroll at Northridge's Raider Classic in late December, but took an early lead over the Chargers in their meeting Friday. But even then, the Chargers said they had sectionals on the mind.

“We knew that we had to win. They're also in our sectional, so we knew that we had to start out strong. If they beat us, we knew that in sectionals it was going to be harder,” senior Emily Parrett said. “They're just so young and so fast, and they're a really good team. It was hard to compete against, and it makes it fun.”

Carroll does not rely on a superstar to score 25 points a night (senior Emily Parrett is the team's leading scorer at 13.1 points per game) but has seven different players who each average at least six points. The eight players in the regular rotation together hit 46% of their shots, and no individual player is shooting less than 39%. The team also averages 14.2 assists and 14.5 steals per night.

“We pick each other up,” Redding said. “We had some girls who didn't play very well, but we had other girls who came in and picked us up. And that's always been our strength this year.”

vjacobsen@jg.net