Girls basketball sectional breakdown

The tournament-time truism is that the season starts at sectionals, and never has that been more welcome than this season, when some girls basketball teams have seen their seasons upended by COVID quarantines and others have been largely unscathed.

The road to Bankers Life Fieldhouse starts today for the girls and local teams will start their journey in nine different sectionals in all four classes.

5 Teams to Watch

Carroll (21-2): The Chargers moved up to No. 5 in the state in the final IBCA poll of the season released Sunday, and it's not hard to see why. Carroll came from behind to beat Snider on Friday night and then beat Wayne on Saturday to finish a perfect SAC slate and become the first team not named Homestead to win the conference regular-season title since both teams joined the league ahead of the 2015-16 season. The favorite in the Class 4A DeKalb Sectional, the Chargers have three players averaging at least nine points per game (Emily Parrett, Saniya Jackson and Taylor Fordyce). Carroll has a bye to the semifinals, where it will face the winner of North Side-East Noble.

Homestead (16-5): The Spartans didn't dominate the SAC as they have in recent years and started the season 4-3. But they have won their last five games and after defeating South Side, which is on the other side of the Class 4A Columbia City bracket, 96-51 Thursday. Homestead again looks like the team to beat in the sectional.

Norwell (18-5): The Knights, who play host to the Class 3A sectional, have had two winning streaks of seven games but closed out the regular season with back-to-back losses to Jay County and Bishop Luers, whom they will face again in their first tournament game Wednesday. This senior class, which includes 1,000-point club members Maiah Shelton and Kaylee Fuelling, will be hungry to win a regional title.

Garrett (18-2): The NECC regular-season champions have three players averaging double-digit points (Bailey Kelham with 16.8, Morgan Ostrowski with 10.8 and Taylor Gerke with 11.6), all while giving up just 33.8 points per game. The Railroaders' two losses came in overtime at Norwell and to Angola in the NECC tournament. The Hornets and Railroaders could well meet again in Garrett's Class 3A Sectional finals – if the Hornets avoid an upset against Concordia.

Angola (16-5): The NECC tournament champs were on a hot streak until the final two games of the regular season, when it met roadblocks in Bellmont and Carroll, losing both games by a score of 57-46. Senior Hanna Knoll is the star, but junior Lauren Leach is averaging 9.2 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.2 assists. The team is in its first season under Nick Burlingame, and is surely still smarting after coming into the 2020 sectionals as the hottest team in the area, only to be ousted by Concordia in its first game. The Hornets open against the Cadets again this year.

5 Players to Watch

Ayanna Patterson, Homestead: What more is there to say about Patterson, the 6-foot-2 junior who is the third-overall recruit in her class according to ESPN? Well, she set a program single-game scoring record against South Side last week when she scored 43 on the Archers – that's as many or more points as the Spartans have scored in three different games this season. Through last week she was the area's leading scorer and rebounder, averaging 20.8 points per game and 10.6 rebounds.

Hanna Knoll, Angola: The senior is averaging 19.3 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 4.0 (yes, 4.0) steals and scored a season-high 31 on Central Noble.

Lillian Mast, West Noble: The leading scorer (15.7 points per game) on one of the Class 3A Wawasee Sectional favorites, Mast is also averaging 4.6 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 4.6 steals. She is complemented by sophomore Mackensy Mabie (12.6 points, 3.8 steals). The Chargers received the bye and will face the winner of Central Noble-Lakeland on Friday.

Olivia Smith, South Side: When the Archers came off a long layoff because of quarantine in late January, they had to do so without Smith. She was clearly missed during Carroll's 74-50 win over the Archers and against Homestead, but she returned against Bishop Dwenger on Friday. She averaged 18.7 points before sitting out most of January.

Chloe Jolloff, Lakewood Park: Class A doesn't get as much attention, but Jolloff is averaging 20.5 points, 9.1 rebounds and 5.8 assists for the Panthers (12-7). She will face off again against Hailee Kline and Blackhawk Christian (16-6) today in the first round of the Fremont Sectional.

