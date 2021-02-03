Hornets go on the attack to get victory

GARRETT – The Angola game plan was pretty simple: Attack the basket. Get Concordia in foul trouble. Play good defense.

And though the Cadets had been Hornet kryptonite in recent years, knocking Angola out of the sectional tournament three times between 2016 and 2020, the game plan worked perfectly as the Hornets won their opening round game in the Class 3A Garrett Sectional 47-38 on Tuesday.

The Hornets (17-5) will now face Bishop Dwenger (7-17) in the second sectional semifinal Friday night.

“We were able to get into the bonus in both halves, and that was big for us,” first-year Angola coach Nick Burlingame said.

The Cadets finished the game with 21 fouls, and most of their starters played for large portions of the second half in serious foul trouble.

Chanteese Craig, who scored 10 points for the Cadets, picked up her fifth foul with 2:42 left in the game and Angola up 40-35, and Rhaya Kaschinske (who finished with six points) fouled out with 1:43 to go. Angola hit seven of eight free throws down the stretch to stay out ahead of the Cadets.

Although the Hornets came in to the game knowing they would need an excellent defensive effort to advance, Burlingame said he did not expect to be up 3-2 at the end of the first quarter, a score he attributed more to playoff nerves than defensive prowess.

“Any time in a first sectional game, kids are going to have a little jitters, a little excitement,” Burlingame. “I thought both teams actually had some pretty good looks in the first quarter, they just didn't go down for either side, really.”

The game started flowing the second quarter when Angola's Riley Pepple hit a 3 that put the Hornets up 8-4 and senior Hanna Knoll made two shots after shooting 1 for 4 in the first quarter.

The Cadets started to get their offense flowing to Annaka Nelson in the lane, who scored six points in the second quarter. Seconds before the end of the first half, after Pepple appeared to get her hands on the ball after a missed shot by Grace Hedtke, Nelson ripped the ball away from Pepple and put it back up for a basket that gave the Cadets an 18-14 halftime lead.

But in the first minute of the second half, Angola's Lauren Leach and Knoll had tied the game at 18, and Knoll says she was confident then that this playoff meeting against Concordia would end differently from last year's.

“At halftime, I sat back and looked, listened to our coaches; we had a game plan from the start, and it was working out,” Knoll said. “We were executing it perfectly.”

Knoll led the Hornets with 25 points, and Pepple scored 10.

Hedtke led the Cadets with 11.

