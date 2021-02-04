After struggling at end of season, Norwell finds itself with win

OSSIAN – Norwell coach Eric Thornton admits that his team “limped across the finish line” of the regular season. The Knights, who had been one of the best teams in the area for most of the season, played four games in five days and dropped their final two nonconference games, losing to Jay County and Bishop Luers on back-to-back nights.

But just over a week since the loss to Bishop Luers on Jan. 26, a rested and revitalized Norwell (19-5) turned the tables, beating the SAC Knights 49-34 Wednesday in the first round of the Class 3A sectional at The Castle.

“We kind of lost our spirit. We just had nothing left in the tank when we played them, and Luers was the better team last Tuesday,” Thornton said. “We had great practices. We actually got to have five practices in between games, I can't remember the last time we had that this season. We went back to the basics, and our kids found themselves again and really found themselves again and played very tough again tonight.”

It wasn't a smooth start for Norwell on Wednesday. Heritage beat Mississinewa 56-42 in the first quarterfinal of the night, but the second game was delayed for nearly an hour because of a power issue in the school building, and the Battle of the Knights didn't tip off until 8:41 p.m. Senior Kaylee Fuelling hit her first shot to give Norwell a 3-0 lead and the NE8 Knights maintain the advantage for the entire game, but Thornton was more animated than usual on the sidelines during the first quarter.

“I just wanted our kids to get to the level that they needed to be to beat Luers tonight,” Thornton said. “Luers is such a hard-working team, they're blue collar. They're tough, and you have to be the tougher team against them. ... Our kids rose to that level throughout the game.”

Norwell held a small but consistent lead through most of the first half. In the final seconds of the first quarter, Fuelling heaved a pass to senior Maiah Shelton who scored to give Norwell a 13-8 lead. At halftime, Norwell led 26-16.

Delaney Bailey opened the second half with two 3-pointers to narrow the gap to 28-22, but Bishop Luers (9-12) never shaved the lead to less than six points.

Fuelling hit two 3-pointers, both in the first half, but Norwell didn't need the outside shot to stay ahead.

“We shot 28% last week against Luers's 2-3 zone, and we got a lot of good 3-point shots. But our legs weren't there,” Thornton said. “Tonight, we really wanted to emphasize getting the ball in the high post and getting it the baseline. When we get touches there, we're just a better zone offensive team, I think any coach would say that.”

Shelton finished with 25 points and Fuelling had 14 and Skyla Tomasek added eight. Bailey and Janaiya Bright each scored 12 points for Bishop Luers, which was eliminated from the tournament by Norwell for the second year in a row.

Norwell will face Heritage in the semifinals on Friday.

