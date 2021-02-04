Cadets coach Miller retires

Concordia announced Wednesday that longtime girls basketball coach Dave Miller is retiring from the position, ending the tenure of one of the longest-serving girls coaches in the SAC.

Miller was the coach for the two Concordia's girls basketball state titles in 2010 and 2012. He also won an SAC conference championship, seven sectional titles, four regional championships and two semistate trophies with the Cadets. His teams went 299-135 over 18 seasons at Concordia, and his record was 479-227 over 31 seasons when counting his tenure as the girls coach at Bellmont.

He is currently No. 8 all time in Indiana girls basketball wins as a coach and was second among active coaches.

“I was very blessed to have been able to coach so many quality young women during my 18 years at Concordia,” Miller said in the announcement released by Concordia. “They were quality as basketball players, but more importantly as young Christians, dedicated and loyal to teammates and coaches.”

The news comes one day after the Cadets (15-8) were eliminated from the state tournament by a 47-38 loss to Angola in the first round of the Class 3A Garrett Sectional. It was only the second time in Miller's tenure that the Cadets were eliminated in the first round of the tournament.

During his time with the Cadets, Miller was named the SAC Coach of the Year and the Indiana State Coach of the Year, and coached the Indiana Senior All-Stars in 2011.

“We are grateful to Dave for his many years of service to Concordia. He has taken the girls basketball program to tremendous heights and has become a leader for others to follow within our athletics program,” Concordia athletic director Tim Mannigel said in the school's statement.

